Lifecare ASA: Share capital increase

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Lifecare ASA

("Lifecare" or the "Company") on 14 June 2024 regarding the final results of

the partially underwritten rights issue of new shares in the Company (the

"Rights Issue").



The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of 1,377,572 new shares

to certain bottom underwriters in the Rights Issue has now been registered

with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share

capital is NOK 78,112,907.60 divided on 195,282,269 shares, each with a par

value of NOK 0.40.



About us

Lifecare ASA is a clinical stage medical sensor company developing technology

for sensing and monitoring of various body analytes. Lifecare's main focus is

to bring the next generation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring ("CGM") systems

to market. Lifecare enables osmotic pressure as sensing principle, combined

with the ability to manipulate Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors

("NTR") on the sensor body for read-out of pressure variations. Lifecare's

sensor technology is referred to as "Sencell" and is suitable for identifying

and monitoring the occurrence of a wide range of analytes and molecules in the

human body and in pets.



Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Joacim Holter, CEO, joacim.holter@lifecare.no, +47 40 05 90 40



Renete Kaarvik, CFO, renete.kaarvik@lifecare.no, +47 94 83 82 42



This information is subject to disclosure under the Norwegian Securities

Trading Act, §5-12. The information was submitted for publication at

2024-07-05 10:07 CEST.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

623132_Lifecare ASA- Share capital increase.pdf

