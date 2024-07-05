Lifecare ASA: Share capital increase

05 Jul 2024 10:07 CEST
Lifecare ASA
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Lifecare ASA
("Lifecare" or the "Company") on 14 June 2024 regarding the final results of
the partially underwritten rights issue of new shares in the Company (the
"Rights Issue").
The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of 1,377,572 new shares
to certain bottom underwriters in the Rights Issue has now been registered
with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share
capital is NOK 78,112,907.60 divided on 195,282,269 shares, each with a par
value of NOK 0.40.
About us
Lifecare ASA is a clinical stage medical sensor company developing technology
for sensing and monitoring of various body analytes. Lifecare's main focus is
to bring the next generation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring ("CGM") systems
to market. Lifecare enables osmotic pressure as sensing principle, combined
with the ability to manipulate Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors
("NTR") on the sensor body for read-out of pressure variations. Lifecare's
sensor technology is referred to as "Sencell" and is suitable for identifying
and monitoring the occurrence of a wide range of analytes and molecules in the
human body and in pets.
Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Joacim Holter, CEO, joacim.holter@lifecare.no, +47 40 05 90 40
Renete Kaarvik, CFO, renete.kaarvik@lifecare.no, +47 94 83 82 42
This information is subject to disclosure under the Norwegian Securities
Trading Act, §5-12. The information was submitted for publication at
2024-07-05 10:07 CEST.
