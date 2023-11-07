Lifecare AS announced that The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (NFSA) has awarded all necessary approvals to start LFC-SEN-002. Reference is made to Lifecare's list of trigger events, as presented at the semi-annual report of August 20th, 2023, and later investor communication. The launch of an automated production line at Lifecare Laboratory by end of Second Quarter 2024 is set as a major milestone, and on this basis the company aim to launch the first product in the veterinary market mid 2024.

The approval means that Lifecare can start working on the second study only six months after finalizing the successful Sencell clinical study: LFC-SEN-001. As previously communicated the LFC-SEN-000 will be carried out in collaboration with The Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU) located at As, Norway. Lifecare has received approval from the authority to complete the study on dogs.

NFSA considers that the purpose of the experiment and the use of animals are satisfactorily described in the application and that the necessary requirements in the Laboratory Animal Regulations are met.