Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Lifecare AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIFE   NO0010591191

LIFECARE AS

(LIFE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lifecare : Information from Lifecare – January 2022

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Information from Lifecare - January 2022

The overall aim for Lifecare in 2022 is to initiate clinical activities in line with our development milestones. The planned activities will bring our unique Sencell osmotic sensing technology a significant step closer to regulatory approval as a medical device for diabetes care. Preparations to ensure a regulatory approved platform have been initiated and we are strengthening the team in Germany at Lifecare NanoBioSensors with supplementary expertise in nano-microfabrication techniques and project control.

Technology White Paper

Lifecare's vision is to change lives through medical technology. Based on years of research and international networking, we have established a basis consisting of three comprehensive technology elements. The core feature is Lifecares proprietary Sencell osmotic sensing technology for glucose detection. Based on our cooperation with the University of Bath (UK) we are continuously working to develop and improve the chemistry used in the Sencell sensors to detect further body analytes. Last - and physically least - we have secured access to the Nanoss3Dprint technology acquiring our German subsidiary Lifecare NanoBioSensors, so that we are able to print strain sensors in the nanoscale to ensure production of Sencell sensors at the size of a grain of rice.

Throughout 2022 Lifecare will launch a series of White Papers with the purpose to explain our technologies, individually and in the overall Sencell context, to a broad public audience.

The first White Paper in this series is named "Continous Glucose Measurement by Means of Sencell Osmotic Pressure Sensor" and can be downloaded here: https://lifecare.no/publications/white-paper/

Development in focus

Lifecare NanoBioSensors is responsible to produce miniaturized Sencell prototypes for our planned first-in-human pilot study. As informed in December 2021, the laboratory has succeeded to manufacture nanogranular tunneling strains (NTR) on the prototype Sencell electrodes. Following this important achievement, Lifecare NanoBioSensors has concluded that the functionality of the NTR's is promising as both electrical tests and additional pressure tests show results and read-out results as expected.

Currently the development is on track with our guided timeline and the development evaluation and further sensor characterization is ongoing with full focus. The tasks ahead of us are of interdisciplinary nature, and hence both complex and depending on external suppliers and service providers.

Attracting new employees

We are pleased to announce that the team at Lifecare NanoBioSensors will be strengthened with the recruitment of Dr. Preeti Sharma who will join the company in February. Dr. Sharma is a PhD physicist with expertise in nano-microfabrication techniques to realize nano-microfluidic devices, sensors and patterned interfaces. She has 10 years of experience as post-doc and doctoral researcher and engineer at Laboratoire Interdiciplinaire de Physique in Grenoble, France and Wageningen University & Research, Holland.

Quality and regulatory compliance

The planned outcome of the upcoming clinical activities is to obtain regulatory approval and CE-mark for Sencell as a medical device. Lifecare has started the new year with important preparations for the regulatory pathway implementing a certified electronic Quality Management System from the Swedish company MedQdoc.

By help of this user-friendly system, Lifecare's Quality Assurance staff will be able to effectively implement an ISO 13485-compliant Quality Management System in the mother organization, including our German subsidiaries. The implementation of this certified Quality Management System will enable Lifecare to comply with the existing comprehensive EU regulations for design and manufacturing of medical devices as our clinical activities evolve.

Disclaimer

Lifecare AS published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIFECARE AS
02:49aLIFECARE : Information from Lifecare – January 2022
PU
01/25Gian Lifecare Partners with Subbhananayaa to Provide Diagnostics Services in Kanpur, In..
MT
01/24Vikas Lifecare in Talks to Obtain Technology for Cross Linked Poly Ethylene Recycling
MT
01/13Vikas Lifecare to Acquire 75% Stake in Smart Infrastructure Products Manufacturer
MT
01/11Vikas Lifecare's Consolidated Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/07Vikas Lifecare Bags Nearly $3 Million New Order
MT
01/03Financial Calendar Lifecare
AQ
2021Lifecare newsletter December 2021
AQ
2021LIFECARE : Information from Lifecare – December 2021
PU
2021Oslo Børs Revokes Fine On Lifecare
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,61 M -0,29 M -0,29 M
Net cash 2020 11,5 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
P/E ratio 2020 -136x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 159 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LIFECARE AS
Duration : Period :
Lifecare AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFECARE AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joacim Holter Chief Executive Officer & Media Relations Contact
Morten Foros Krohnstad Chairman
Andreas Pfützner Chief Scientific Officer
Trine Teigland Director
Lutz Heinemann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFECARE AS-4.82%18
MODERNA, INC.-37.21%64 657
LONZA GROUP AG-17.41%50 233
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.35%45 624
SEAGEN INC.-17.45%23 336
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-15.10%21 404