Lifecare AS is a Norway-based company that develops miniaturized and implantable nanobiosensors for correct and continuous monitoring of glucose and other biomarkers. Lifecare's activities are concentrated on the development of sensor for use as a medical product, initially the sensor Sencell for continuous monitoring of glucose (blood sugar) for people with diabetes. The technology is suitable for detecting and measuring a wide range of molecules that can occur in the human body, based on variations in osmotic pressure.