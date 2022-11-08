Lifecare : launching new company in UK

Lifecare has incorporated a new subsidiary, Lifecare Chemistry Ltd, located in Bath, UK. - This move gives us clear strategic advantages related to chemical research development and builds on the close and good collaboration Lifecare already has established with the University of Bath, says CEO Joacim Holter.

Photo caption: Left to right: Jordan Gardiner, Postdoctoral Researcher from the Department of Chemistry; Barbora Tencer, Senior QMS Manager, Lifecare; Professor Tony James, Department of Chemistry; Joacim Holter, CEO, Lifecare; and Asle Wingsternes, Head of Communications & Public Affairs, Lifecare.

Since 2020, Lifecare has worked together with researchers at the University of Bath to provide expertise for advancing the implantable glucose sensor. Professor Tony James and Dr. Jordan Gardiner at the Department of Chemistry are developing glucose specific chemical receptors which will replace the existing biobased receptors providing more reliability within the sensing sphere.

The CEO of Lifecare states this team will clearly improve the quality assurance of Lifecare's flagship product for people with diabetes.

- Tony James has an outstanding academic record. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and he has developed a broad interdisciplinary approach to research. He has published over 418 publications, including two books, 9 book chapters and 407 papers in international peer reviewed journals. Professor James is also the named inventor on 25 international patents, delivered 252 invited lectures within the UK and internationally and he has more than 27.000 citations. Together with up-and-coming Dr. Jordan Gardiner they are a remarkable asset for Lifecare, Holter points out.

- Due to business strategic considerations, now is the time to build on this rewarding research collaboration, formalizing it through a new subsidiary based in Bath. This will obviously give an advantage in terms of increased ownership of the research results. The establishment of a UK subsidiary will also put us in a position eligible for public support schemes and grants to the benefit of our overall development, Holter says.

The director of Lifecare greatly appreciated the collaboration with the university, which was recently named university of the year in the UK by the Times and the Sunday Times.

- Advancing our nano-pressure sensor system from biological to chemical receptors for glucose monitoring is very much welcomed at Lifecare AS. Our goal of contributing to help people with diabetes, comprising more than 537 million people globally, is becoming more of a reality because of the world-class scientific expertise from the University of Bath, states Joacim Holter at Lifecare.

For further information, please contact:

Joacim Holter, CEO, Lifecare AS, joacim.holter@lifecare.no, +47 40 05 90 40