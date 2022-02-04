Lifecare open position
To oversee product development and initial preparations for production, in close collaboration with our R&D departments, Lifecare is looking for a
Product Development Manager
Main responsibilities
-
Implementation and follow-up of Quality Management System
-
Coordinate product development and production preparations in collaboration with the CSO.
-
Support the coordination of regulatory studies in different locations.
Disclaimer
