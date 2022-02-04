Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Lifecare AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIFE   NO0010591191

LIFECARE AS

(LIFE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/04 10:25:06 am
1.64 NOK   -1.68%
02/04LIFECARE : open position
PU
01/31Lifecare newsletter January 2022
AQ
01/31LIFECARE : Information from Lifecare – January 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lifecare : open position

02/04/2022 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lifecare open position

To oversee product development and initial preparations for production, in close collaboration with our R&D departments, Lifecare is looking for a

Product Development Manager

Main responsibilities

  • Implementation and follow-up of Quality Management System
  • Coordinate product development and production preparations in collaboration with the CSO.
  • Support the coordination of regulatory studies in different locations.

Read more here: Product Development Manager

Disclaimer

Lifecare AS published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:55:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIFECARE AS
02/04LIFECARE : open position
PU
01/31Lifecare newsletter January 2022
AQ
01/31LIFECARE : Information from Lifecare – January 2022
PU
01/25Gian Lifecare Partners with Subbhananayaa to Provide Diagnostics Services in Kanpur, In..
MT
01/24Vikas Lifecare in Talks to Obtain Technology for Cross Linked Poly Ethylene Recycling
MT
01/13Vikas Lifecare to Acquire 75% Stake in Smart Infrastructure Products Manufacturer
MT
01/11Vikas Lifecare's Consolidated Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/07Vikas Lifecare Bags Nearly $3 Million New Order
MT
01/03Financial Calendar Lifecare
AQ
2021Lifecare newsletter December 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,61 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net cash 2020 11,5 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
P/E ratio 2020 -136x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 161 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LIFECARE AS
Duration : Period :
Lifecare AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFECARE AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joacim Holter Chief Executive Officer & Media Relations Contact
Morten Foros Krohnstad Chairman
Andreas Pfützner Chief Scientific Officer
Trine Teigland Director
Lutz Heinemann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFECARE AS-3.53%18
MODERNA, INC.-35.82%66 092
LONZA GROUP AG-18.15%50 054
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.43%47 739
SEAGEN INC.-10.78%25 221
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-13.78%21 736