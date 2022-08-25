|
Lifecare : semi-annual report 2022
Contents
-
Highlights 1H 2022
-
Key financial figures 1H 2022
-
Cash Flow
-
Outlook
-
Value Driven Milestones - status and update
Highligthts 1H 2022
Financial highlights
Strategic acquisitions and restructuring leading to strong increase of external revenue
-
8,7 MNOK 1H 2022 vs. 0,0 MNOK 1H 2021
Enhanced opererational activites in Lifecare Group leading to increased salaries and other operational costs
-
-15,8MNOK 1H 2022 vs. -5,3 MNOK 1H 2021
Operational highlights
Proving effect of strategic organizational restructuring
-
Successful integration of two development units organized as wholly owned subsidiaries
-
Increased operational capacity
Technology development - milestone achievements
-
Reproducible and stable in-vitro testing of miniaturized prototype-sensor
-
Initiation of first-in-human clinical pilot studies
2022 Increased strategic activities - per unit
Lifecare (mother)
-
Listed at Euronext Growth Oslo
-
Operational activities organized in Germany subsidiaries
and contract research cooperation with University of Bath, UK.
-
Participant in EU funded research project.
|
1H22 P/L
|
-8,1 MNOK
|
|
|
1H22 Cash
|
9,5 MNOK
|
|
Lifecare NanoBioSensors
-
Strong development focus, co-located with the Natural and Medical Science Institute in Reutlingen, Germany.
-
Two major milestone achievements in 1H 2022 for Lifecare Group.
-
Holds licence of Nano3DSenseTM
|
1H22
|
P/L
|
-0,1 MNOK
|
|
|
|
1H22
|
Cash
|
1,1 MNOK
|
|
|
Lifecare Laboratory
-
Main site for ongoing clinical studies.
-
Highly qualified personnel, expertise within sensor evaluation and validation
-
Generating revenue on services for third party customers.
-
Participant in several EU funded research projects.
|
1H22
|
P/L
|
1,9 MNOK
|
|
|
|
1H22
|
Cash
|
0,7 MNOK
|
|
|
Key financial figures
|
Financial statements 1H 2022
|
1H 2022
|
1H 2021
|
FY 2021
|
(MNOK) unaudited
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
8,7
|
0,0
|
1,6
|
Salaries
|
-4,2
|
-0,3
|
-1,7
|
Other operating costs
|
-11,6
|
-5,0
|
-15,8
|
Sum operating result
|
-7,1
|
-5,3
|
-17,5
|
Net finance
|
0,2
|
-0,1
|
-0,0
|
SUM
|
-6,9
|
-5,3
|
-16,0
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
19,0
|
8,0
|
24,2
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
34,1
|
13,6
|
32,2
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Lifecare AS published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:17:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
