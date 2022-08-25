Log in
    LIFE   NO0010591191

LIFECARE AS

(LIFE)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:33 2022-08-25 am EDT
4.345 NOK   +10.42%
03:18aLIFECARE : semi-annual report 2022
02:32aLifecare semi-annual report - strategic measures lead to strong increase in external revenue and increased operational capacity
08/08Lifecare innovations categorised by EU Innovation Radar as "Market Ready" and among top 14 % in terms of "Market Creation Potential" - Lifecare newsletter August 2022
Lifecare : semi-annual report 2022

08/25/2022 | 03:18am EDT
Lifecare 1H 2022

25 August 2022

Contents

  1. Highlights 1H 2022
  2. Key financial figures 1H 2022
  3. Cash Flow
  4. Outlook
  5. Value Driven Milestones - status and update

2

Highligthts 1H 2022

Financial highlights

Strategic acquisitions and restructuring leading to strong increase of external revenue

  • 8,7 MNOK 1H 2022 vs. 0,0 MNOK 1H 2021

Enhanced opererational activites in Lifecare Group leading to increased salaries and other operational costs

  • -15,8MNOK 1H 2022 vs. -5,3 MNOK 1H 2021

Operational highlights

Proving effect of strategic organizational restructuring

  • Successful integration of two development units organized as wholly owned subsidiaries
  • Increased operational capacity

Technology development - milestone achievements

  • Reproducible and stable in-vitro testing of miniaturized prototype-sensor
  • Initiation of first-in-human clinical pilot studies

3

2022 Increased strategic activities - per unit

Lifecare (mother)

  • Listed at Euronext Growth Oslo
  • Operational activities organized in Germany subsidiaries
    and contract research cooperation with University of Bath, UK.
  • Participant in EU funded research project.

1H22 P/L

-8,1 MNOK

1H22 Cash

9,5 MNOK

Lifecare NanoBioSensors

  • Strong development focus, co-located with the Natural and Medical Science Institute in Reutlingen, Germany.
  • Two major milestone achievements in 1H 2022 for Lifecare Group.
  • Holds licence of Nano3DSenseTM

1H22

P/L

-0,1 MNOK

1H22

Cash

1,1 MNOK

Lifecare Laboratory

  • Main site for ongoing clinical studies.
  • Highly qualified personnel, expertise within sensor evaluation and validation
  • Generating revenue on services for third party customers.
  • Participant in several EU funded research projects.

1H22

P/L

1,9 MNOK

1H22

Cash

0,7 MNOK

4

Key financial figures

Financial statements 1H 2022

1H 2022

1H 2021

FY 2021

(MNOK) unaudited

Revenue

8,7

0,0

1,6

Salaries

-4,2

-0,3

-1,7

Other operating costs

-11,6

-5,0

-15,8

Sum operating result

-7,1

-5,3

-17,5

Net finance

0,2

-0,1

-0,0

SUM

-6,9

-5,3

-16,0

Equity

19,0

8,0

24,2

Total Assets

34,1

13,6

32,2

5

Disclaimer

Lifecare AS published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,60  0,17  0,17 
Net income 2021 -15,9 M -1,64 M -1,64 M
Net cash 2021 18,3 M 1,89 M 1,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 392 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 92 695 438x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 57,1%
Managers and Directors
Joacim Holter Chief Executive Officer & Media Relations Contact
Morten Foros Krohnstad Chairman
Andreas Pfützner Chief Scientific Officer
Trine Teigland Director
Lutz Heinemann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFECARE AS131.47%41
MODERNA, INC.-44.31%56 247
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-17.83%42 755
LONZA GROUP AG-29.75%41 253
SEAGEN INC.6.16%30 166
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.30.32%26 033