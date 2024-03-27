The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“Lifecore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFCR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 20, 2024, Lifecore filed restated financial statements for fiscal year 2021 and 2022 to “correct errors involving the calculation of capitalized interest, valuation of inventories, and certain other adjustments related to previously divested businesses reflected in the Prior Financial Statements.”

On this news, Lifecore’s stock price fell $2.18, or 30.3%, to close at $5.01 per share on March 20, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Lifecore securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326546452/en/