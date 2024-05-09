Mikra Announces Partnership with Virun NutraBiosciences Inc. and Releases CELLF 2.0

Mikra partners with global leader in NutraBiosciences® to release CELLF 2.0 featuring improved flavor and consistency thanks to Virun’s patented technology





TORONTO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to announce that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has partnered with Virun NutraBiosciences Inc. (“Virun”), the global leader in NutraBiosciences®1, to offer CELLF 2.0, an enhanced nutraceutical gel for improving cellular health. CELLF 2.0 is available for sale now and can be ordered directly at http://wearemikra.com/products/cellf.



“We are so excited to partner exclusively with Mikra and their CELLF brand containing Glutathione, PQQ and CoQ10. Our patents and patents-pending technologies are a perfect fit for Mikra. The anti-aging, mitochondrial biogenesis benefits of CELLF 2.0 are unrivaled,” said Philip Bromley, CEO of Virun NutraBiosciences Inc.

"We are delighted to partner with Virun to leverage their industry leading scientific expertise, stellar manufacturing facilities and patented, next-generation liposomal delivery platform to bring you the new and improved CELLF 2.0,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “Featuring an enhanced flavor profile and smoother consistency thanks to Virun’s patented liposomal delivery technology, CELLF 2.0 arrives in a more environmentally friendly recyclable package and convenient individual sachet form factor. This new manufacturing partnership has enabled Mikra to improve on an already great product and also allows us to offer an annual subscription option of CELLF 2.0 at a 46% discount, while still maintaining strong margins. CELLF 2.0 is available for sale today at wearemikra.com."

CELLF 2.0 provides a complete adult daily dose of Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ) and Glutathione, alongside the recommended dose of bioavailable CoQ10, in a liposomal gel that is precision engineered to protect all of these key molecules from the corrosive effects of stomach acid, delivering them safely to be absorbed by the small intestine and guaranteeing that the full clinical dose becomes bioavailable. The latest published research confirms the vital role played by CELLF 2.0’s key ingredients.

In 2023 a double-blind, randomized controlled trial completed in Japan found2:

After 12 weeks, the participants showed improvements in composite memory and verbal memory... In younger adults (aged 20-40 years), PQQ improved cognitive function (cognitive flexibility, processing speed, and execution speed) after 8 weeks... Older adults (aged 41-65 years) showed improvements in complex and verbal memory after 12 weeks.

In 2023 a study conducted jointly at Canadian and Chinese research universities concluded3:

This study reveals the underlying mechanism of PQQ's strong antioxidant capacity and provides evidence for PQQ as a potential agent for clinical prevention and treatment of natural aging-induced osteoporosis.

In 2023 a comprehensive research review completed at a medical university in Italy determined4:

There is evidence of enhanced glutathione levels in elderly subjects with excellent physical and mental health status, suggesting that heightened glutathione may be a marker and even a causative factor of increased healthspan and lifespan. Such aspects, and much more including glutathione-boosting substances administrable to humans, are considered in this state-of-the-art review, which deals with glutathione and glutathione-dependent enzymes from biochemistry to gerontology, focusing attention also on lifespan/healthspan extension and successful aging; the significance of glutathione levels in aging is considered also in relation to therapeutic possibilities and supplementation strategies... Aimed at increasing glutathione and related defenses to improve health status and counteract aging processes in humans.

CELLF 2.0 is a clinically validated formula proven to boost energy and focus on a cellular level, while protecting against the negative effects of oxidative stress. Meticulously researched, the precision-engineered formula is designed to add healthy, energetic years to your life, so you can feel better, longer.

Lifeist is committed to bringing natural products backed by real science to market and looks forward to reaching many more customers in 2024.

About Virun NutraBiosciences Inc.

Founded in 2003, Virun NutraBioSciences® was formed to create nutritious, great tasting and novel formulations for the food, beverage, supplement and pharmaceutical industries.



Since its inception Virun has developed over 50 product concentrates, over 100 commercialized products that allow difficult-to-dissolve, fortifiable ingredients into food and beverage applications that are associated with efficacious health claims and has worked with over 100 clients spanning across several industries. Virun not only creates medical grade pharmaceutical supplements but also expanded into the foods and beverages market.



Seeing an important correlation between drug delivery and nutrient delivery, Philip Bromley CEO, was able to apply the principles of biology and chemistry to functional foods, beverages and supplements. As a result, Virun NutraBiosciences® now holds more than 100 patents and patents pending worldwide and is the only company capable of creating truly functional and innovative formulations and products for clients in the food, beverage, health and wellness, and pharmaceutical industry.



Virun specializes in oil emulsions for ingredients such as Omega-3 EPA/DHA, astaxanthin, and PQQ, but is able to deliver probiotics through an advanced technique that increases probiotic survivability and high shelf-life. The company continues to invest in and create technologies that change the way people receive nutritious ingredients.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health; CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; and Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories.

Contact:

Meni Morim

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to Mikra reaching additional customers in 2024, are made as of the date of this news release and are based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including without limitation, the effectiveness and benefits of CELLF 2.0 are as anticipated, customer interest in Mikra’s products including CELLF 2.0 and resulting sales will be as anticipated, its expectation that the nutraceutical market will develop as currently anticipated, the nutraceutical market will continue to be a multi-billion dollar high-margin market, the introduction of new products and brands will generate additional revenue, expectations that CELLF, CELLF 2.0, RESCUE, SERENITY, PROTECT and other new nutraceutical products to be developed by Mikra will gain market acceptance along with the expansion of the market for nutraceutical products, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Such factors include, without limitation: customer uptake and resulting sales of CELLF 2.0 failing to materialize as anticipated, the inability of the Company to develop Mikra’s business as anticipated, unanticipated changes to current regulations that would adversely impact Mikra’s business, unforeseen developments that would delay Mikra’s ability to sell newly developed nutraceutical products, the risk that the expected demand for nutraceutical products in general and those of Mikra in particular does not develop as anticipated and risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

