INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of LifeMD (LFMD) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of LifeMD (“LifeMD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 14, 2021, Culper Research issued a report alleging that “LifeMD appears to use unlicensed doctors to dispense OTC medications, has implemented an autoshipping/autobilling scheme, failed to honor guarantees, and put in place abusive telemarketing practices.” The report also alleged that several of the Company’s executives were involved in “wide ranging fraud” at Redwood Scientific, which was charged by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for “unlawful autoshipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims.” Specifically, according to Culper Research, “many customers are effectively duped into purchasing subscriptions rather than one-time purchases” and LifeMD “makes cancellations difficult if not impossible.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 22% during intraday trading on April 14, 2021.

If you purchased LifeMD securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

