Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LifeMD, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFMD   US53216B1044

LIFEMD, INC.

(LFMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeMD Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of the Underwriters' Option

10/04/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 3,833,334 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, which includes 500,000 shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, but before repayment of debt, of approximately $21.4 million to repay a portion of its indebtedness and the remaining net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes including, but not limited to, new patient customer acquisition expenses and capital expenditures. The Company anticipates using approximately $5 million of net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The common stock was offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 22, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc. You should direct any requests to B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, by telephone at (703) 312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient, telehealth company, offering cash-pay virtual medical care across all 50 states. LifeMD’s telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient’s home. To learn more, visit www.LifeMD.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Company Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LIFEMD, INC.
04:02pLifeMD Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of the Underwr..
GL
04:02pLIFEMD : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of the Underwri..
GL
09/30LIFEMD : Announces Pricing of Public Offering 1,400,000 Shares of 8.875% Series A Cumulati..
AQ
09/29AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Govx, lcid, lfmd
MT
09/29Health Care Stocks Easing Slightly From Intra-Day Highs Near Close
MT
09/29Health Care Stocks Recovering From Tuesday Selloff
MT
09/29Wall Street Set for Rebound After Bond Yield-Induced Selloff
MT
09/29Top Premarket Decliners
MT
09/29LIFEMD : Prices Offering at $6 Per Share
MT
09/29LIFEMD : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIFEMD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 189 M 189 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart LIFEMD, INC.
Duration : Period :
LifeMD, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFEMD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,30 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 265%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Justin Schreiber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Mironov President
Marc Benathen Chief Financial Officer
Joseph V. DiTrolio Independent Director & Chief Medical Officer-US
Stefan Galluppi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFEMD, INC.-3.52%189
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.81%1 662 776
JD.COM, INC.-20.34%108 682
WAYFAIR INC.12.07%26 294
ETSY, INC.14.87%25 869
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.42%15 058