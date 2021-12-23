Log in
    LFMD   US53216B1044

LIFEMD, INC.

(LFMD)
LifeMD Declares Quarterly Dividend on Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

12/23/2021 | 08:01am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD/LFMDP), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend to holders of the Company’s 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LFMDP) equal to $0.622483 per share.

The preferred dividend will be paid on January 14, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2022.

About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company that offers cash-pay virtual medical care across all 50 states. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Company Contact                                
LifeMD, Inc.        
Marc Benathen, CFO
Email Contact        

Investor Relations Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com


