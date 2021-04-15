LifeMD Responds to Anonymous Short “Report”

Log in
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD) is a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company.

Yesterday, an unsigned note making false claims against LifeMD and its present and former officers was posted on the website of a purported research firm. LifeMD has never had any contact or interaction with anyone affiliated with that firm. The Company’s outside legal counsel, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, is investigating the source of these false claims, and the Company will take appropriate legal action. The Company will soon provide a more detailed public response. Anyone with information regarding the persons or entities behind these claims is encouraged to contact the Company at Legal@LifeMD.com. LifeMD stands behind its prior statements and regulatory disclosures as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information about the Company, please view its disclosure documents as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.LifeMD.com.  

About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc. is a leading telehealth company that is transforming the healthcare landscape with direct-to-patient product and service offerings. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home.  To learn more, go to LifeMD.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects—both business and financial. While we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to LifeMD, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Company Contact                                
LifeMD, Inc.                
Marc Benathen, CFO
Email         

Investor Relations Contacts
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 232 M 232 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart LIFEMD, INC.
Duration : Period :
LifeMD, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFEMD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 37,50 $
Last Close Price 9,00 $
Spread / Highest target 344%
Spread / Average Target 317%
Spread / Lowest Target 289%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Justin Schreiber Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Benathen Chief Financial Officer
Joseph V. DiTrolio Director & Chief Medical Officer-US
Stefan Galluppi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Anthony D. Puopolo Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFEMD, INC.37.83%232
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.39%1 678 381
JD.COM, INC.-11.13%121 223
WAYFAIR INC.43.16%33 527
ETSY, INC.22.57%27 488
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.05%15 936
