    LFMD   US53216B1044

LIFEMD, INC.

(LFMD)
LifeMD to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021

07/26/2021 | 08:42am EDT
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD) is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company that offers cash pay virtual medical treatment, prescription medications and over the counter products to patients across all 50 states. The Company today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for second quarter fiscal 2021, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after the close of market. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. LifeMD management will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-248-8441 
International dial-in number: 1-720-452-9102 
Conference ID: 6360880
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145842

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://ir.lifemd.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company that offers cash pay virtual medical treatment, prescription medications and over the counter products to patients across all 50 states. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home.  To learn more, go to LifeMD.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. While we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to LifeMD, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Company Contact                                
LifeMD, Inc.        
Marc Benathen, CFO
marc@lifemd.com  

Investor Relations Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
