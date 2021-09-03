Log in
    7157   JP3966660007

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

(7157)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/02
1173 JPY   -2.66%
02:32aAUGUST 2021 : Monthly disclosure
PU
08/31LIFENET INSURANCE : Notice of Issuance of New Shares
PU
08/11LIFENET INSURANCE : Financial Results for 1Q of Fiscal 2021 Ending March 31, 2022
PU
August 2021: MONTHLY DISCLOSURE

09/03/2021 | 02:32am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

September 3, 2021

Ryosuke Mori, President

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

(Securities Code: 7157, TSE Mothers)

August 2021: MONTHLY DISCLOSURE

Annualized premium of policies-in-force was 19,963 million yen, 118% of August 2020

TOKYO, September 3, 2021 - LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY (TSE Mothers 7157, President Ryosuke Mori, URL: https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/)announces the monthly business performance for August 2021.

Annualized premium*1 of new business in the month of August 2021 was 354 million yen (109% of August 2020), and the number of new business was 9,093 (119% of August 2020). On the other hand, Lifenet has extended grace period for insurance premium payment as one of the special measures in the COVID-19 pandemic. 40 policies out of the extended policies were recorded as lapsed policies in a lump sum in August 2021. Accordingly, annualized premium*1 of policies-in-force was 19,963 million yen. The number of policies-in-force as of the end of August 2021 resulted in a total of 470,516, and sum insured of policies-in-force stands at 3,160,921 million yen.

In August 2021, insurance premiums and claims and benefits recorded 1,621 million yen (118% of August 2020) and 389 million yen (143% of August 2020), respectively.

Topics

Aug. 2 Lifenet to Offer Medicare Life's Medifit Re https://data.swcms.net/file/lifenet-seimei/en/news/index/auto_20210802476041/pdfFile.pdf

Aug. 6 Notice of Completion of Payment Related to New Share Issue for Restricted Stock Compensation https://data.swcms.net/file/lifenet-seimei/en/news/index/auto_20210806480748/pdfFile.pdf

Aug. 11 Financial Results for 1Q of Fiscal 2021 Ending March 31, 2022 https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/library/earnings.html

Aug. 31 Notice of Issuance of New Shares

https://data.swcms.net/file/lifenet-seimei/en/news/index/auto_20210831492078/pdfFile.pdf

Lifenet's steady growth of policies-in-force has been driven by the public's increasing support and interest in its Manifesto; to offer simple, convenient and competitively priced products and services based on the highest levels of business integrity. Lifenet will continue to build its customers' trust and satisfaction by improving our website and contact center, by ensuring thorough and transparent disclosure of information, and by adhering to our Manifesto, offering our products and services twenty four hours a day, seven days a week through the convenience of our website.

(Manifesto of Lifenet https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/company/manifesto.html)

Number of new business, policies-in-force and premiums and claims (preliminary report)*2

Number of new business (month)

Aug. 2021

Aug. 2020

Number of new business

9,093

7,653

Sum insured of new business*3(million yen)

51,420

42,311

Annualized premium*1(million yen)

354

323

- excl. death coverage (million yen)

195

182

Number of new business (accumulated total)

Apr. 2021 - Aug. 2021

Apr. 2020 - Aug. 2020

Number of new business

44,679

43,984

Sum insured of new business*3(million yen)

242,011

257,111

Annualized premium*1 (million yen)

1,807

1,836

- excl. death coverage (million yen)

1,020

1,005

Number of policies-in-force

End of Aug. 2021

End of Aug. 2020

Number of policies-in-force

470,516

399,694

- Term Life

229,049

192,778

- Whole-life Medical

128,610

109,839

- Term Medical Care

8,691

9,019

- Long-term Disability

61,458

57,192

- Cancer

42,708

30,866

Sum insured of policies-in-force*3 (million yen)

3,160,921

2,768,364

Annualized premium*1 (million yen)

19,963

16,983

- excl. death coverage (million yen)

10,203

8,725

Insurance premiums and claims (million yen)

Aug. 2021

Aug. 2020

Insurance premiums

1,621

1,378

Insurance claims and benefits

389

271

*1:

Annualized premium is the amount of money equivalent to what is to be paid to have the insurance coverage for one year. All

payments for Lifenet products are in monthly installments, thus the annualized premium is calculated as multiplying the

monthly premium by 12 months.

*2:

This report is preliminary and may be different from the final settlement report.

*3:

Sum insured of new business and sum insured of policies-in-force are the sum of death coverage, and do not include medical

and survival coverage.

Contact:

Investor Relations, Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5216-7900

e-mail: ir@lifenet-seimei.co.jp

Disclaimer: This is a summarized translation of the original Japanese document, prepared and provided solely for readers' convenience. In case of any discrepancy or dispute, the Japanese document prevails.

Disclaimer

Lifenet Insurance Co. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:31:08 UTC.


