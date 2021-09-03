September 3, 2021

Ryosuke Mori, President

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

(Securities Code: 7157, TSE Mothers)

August 2021: MONTHLY DISCLOSURE

Annualized premium of policies-in-force was 19,963 million yen, 118% of August 2020

TOKYO, September 3, 2021 - LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY (TSE Mothers 7157, President Ryosuke Mori, URL: https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/)announces the monthly business performance for August 2021.

Annualized premium*1 of new business in the month of August 2021 was 354 million yen (109% of August 2020), and the number of new business was 9,093 (119% of August 2020). On the other hand, Lifenet has extended grace period for insurance premium payment as one of the special measures in the COVID-19 pandemic. 40 policies out of the extended policies were recorded as lapsed policies in a lump sum in August 2021. Accordingly, annualized premium*1 of policies-in-force was 19,963 million yen. The number of policies-in-force as of the end of August 2021 resulted in a total of 470,516, and sum insured of policies-in-force stands at 3,160,921 million yen.

In August 2021, insurance premiums and claims and benefits recorded 1,621 million yen (118% of August 2020) and 389 million yen (143% of August 2020), respectively.

Topics

Aug. 2 Lifenet to Offer Medicare Life's Medifit Re https://data.swcms.net/file/lifenet-seimei/en/news/index/auto_20210802476041/pdfFile.pdf

Aug. 6 Notice of Completion of Payment Related to New Share Issue for Restricted Stock Compensation https://data.swcms.net/file/lifenet-seimei/en/news/index/auto_20210806480748/pdfFile.pdf

Aug. 11 Financial Results for 1Q of Fiscal 2021 Ending March 31, 2022 https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/library/earnings.html

Aug. 31 Notice of Issuance of New Shares

https://data.swcms.net/file/lifenet-seimei/en/news/index/auto_20210831492078/pdfFile.pdf

Lifenet's steady growth of policies-in-force has been driven by the public's increasing support and interest in its Manifesto; to offer simple, convenient and competitively priced products and services based on the highest levels of business integrity. Lifenet will continue to build its customers' trust and satisfaction by improving our website and contact center, by ensuring thorough and transparent disclosure of information, and by adhering to our Manifesto, offering our products and services twenty four hours a day, seven days a week through the convenience of our website.

(Manifesto of Lifenet https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/company/manifesto.html)