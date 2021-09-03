August 2021: MONTHLY DISCLOSURE

Annualized premium of policies-in-force was 19,963 million yen, 118% of August 2020
TOKYO, September 3, 2021 - LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY (TSE Mothers 7157, President Ryosuke Mori, URL: https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/)announces the monthly business performance for August 2021.
Annualized premium*1 of new business in the month of August 2021 was 354 million yen (109% of August 2020), and the number of new business was 9,093 (119% of August 2020). On the other hand, Lifenet has extended grace period for insurance premium payment as one of the special measures in the COVID-19 pandemic. 40 policies out of the extended policies were recorded as lapsed policies in a lump sum in August 2021. Accordingly, annualized premium*1 of policies-in-force was 19,963 million yen. The number of policies-in-force as of the end of August 2021 resulted in a total of 470,516, and sum insured of policies-in-force stands at 3,160,921 million yen.
In August 2021, insurance premiums and claims and benefits recorded 1,621 million yen (118% of August 2020) and 389 million yen (143% of August 2020), respectively.
Lifenet's steady growth of policies-in-force has been driven by the public's increasing support and interest in its Manifesto; to offer simple, convenient and competitively priced products and services based on the highest levels of business integrity. Lifenet will continue to build its customers' trust and satisfaction by improving our website and contact center, by ensuring thorough and transparent disclosure of information, and by adhering to our Manifesto, offering our products and services twenty four hours a day, seven days a week through the convenience of our website.
Number of new business, policies-in-force and premiums and claims (preliminary report)*2
Number of new business (month)
Aug. 2021
Aug. 2020
Number of new business
9,093
7,653
Sum insured of new business*3(million yen)
51,420
42,311
Annualized premium*1(million yen)
354
323
- excl. death coverage (million yen)
195
182
Number of new business (accumulated total)
Apr. 2021 - Aug. 2021
Apr. 2020 - Aug. 2020
Number of new business
44,679
43,984
Sum insured of new business*3(million yen)
242,011
257,111
Annualized premium*1 (million yen)
1,807
1,836
- excl. death coverage (million yen)
1,020
1,005
Number of policies-in-force
End of Aug. 2021
End of Aug. 2020
Number of policies-in-force
470,516
399,694
- Term Life
229,049
192,778
- Whole-life Medical
128,610
109,839
- Term Medical Care
8,691
9,019
- Long-term Disability
61,458
57,192
- Cancer
42,708
30,866
Sum insured of policies-in-force*3 (million yen)
3,160,921
2,768,364
Annualized premium*1 (million yen)
19,963
16,983
- excl. death coverage (million yen)
10,203
8,725
Insurance premiums and claims (million yen)
Aug. 2021
Aug. 2020
Insurance premiums
1,621
1,378
Insurance claims and benefits
389
271
*1:
Annualized premium is the amount of money equivalent to what is to be paid to have the insurance coverage for one year. All
payments for Lifenet products are in monthly installments, thus the annualized premium is calculated as multiplying the
monthly premium by 12 months.
*2:
This report is preliminary and may be different from the final settlement report.
*3:
Sum insured of new business and sum insured of policies-in-force are the sum of death coverage, and do not include medical
and survival coverage.
Contact:
Investor Relations, Corporate Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-5216-7900
e-mail:ir@lifenet-seimei.co.jp
Disclaimer: This is a summarized translation of the original Japanese document, prepared and provided solely for readers' convenience. In case of any discrepancy or dispute, the Japanese document prevails.
Lifenet Insurance Co. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:31:08 UTC.