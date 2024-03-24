Certain Common Shares of Lifenet Insurance Company are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

Certain Common Shares of Lifenet Insurance Company are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 26-SEP-2023 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

In connection with the public offering and the secondary offering by way of underwriter's purchase and underwriting, au Financial Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Card, allottees of the parallel thirdparty allotment, will provide Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. During the period ending on the 180th day counting from the delivery date of the secondary offering by way of purchase and underwriting by the underwriters, without the prior written consent of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., in principle, through a parallel third-party allotment of new shares.



In addition, in connection with the public offering and the secondary offering by purchase and underwriting by the underwriters, Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd., Mercuria Holdings Co., Ltd., and Eisai Co., Ltd., which are shareholders of the Company, will notify Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and ends on the 90th day counting from the delivery date of the public offering and the secondary offering by way of purchase and underwriting by the underwriters, in principle, without the prior written consent of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. We have agreed not to sell.