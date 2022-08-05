August 5, 2022

Ryosuke Mori, President

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

(Securities Code: 7157, TSE Growth)

July 2022: MONTHLY DISCLOSURE

Annualized premium of policies-in-force was 22,334 million yen, 113% of July 2021

TOKYO, August 5, 2022 - LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY (TSE Growth 7157, President Ryosuke Mori, URL: https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/)announces the monthly business performance for July 2022.

Annualized premium*1 of policies-in-force was 22,334 million yen as of the end of July 2022 (113% of July 2021). The number of policies-in-force resulted in a total of 527,444 (114% of July 2021), and sum insured of policies-in-force stands at 3,446,484 million yen. Annualized premium*1 of new business in the month of July 2022 was 297 million yen (90% of July 2021), and the number of new business was 7,713 (96% of July 2021).

In July 2022, insurance premiums and claims and benefits recorded 1,814 million yen (113% of July 2021) and 357 million yen (99% of July 2021), respectively.

Topics

Jul. 13 Notice of New Share Issue for Restricted Stock Compensation https://data.swcms.net/file/lifenet-seimei/en/news/index/auto_20220713599004/pdfFile.pdf

Lifenet's steady growth of policies-in-force has been driven by the public's increasing support and interest in its Manifesto; to offer simple, convenient and competitively priced products and services based on the highest levels of business integrity. Lifenet will continue to build its customers' trust and satisfaction by improving our website and contact center, by ensuring thorough and transparent disclosure of information, and by adhering to our Manifesto, offering our products and services twenty four hours a day, seven days a week through the convenience of our website.

(Manifesto of Lifenet https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/company/manifesto.html)