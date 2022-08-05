July 2022: MONTHLY DISCLOSURE

Annualized premium of policies-in-force was 22,334 million yen, 113% of July 2021
TOKYO, August 5, 2022 - LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY (TSE Growth 7157, President Ryosuke Mori, URL: https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/)announces the monthly business performance for July 2022.
Annualized premium*1 of policies-in-force was 22,334 million yen as of the end of July 2022 (113% of July 2021). The number of policies-in-force resulted in a total of 527,444 (114% of July 2021), and sum insured of policies-in-force stands at 3,446,484 million yen. Annualized premium*1 of new business in the month of July 2022 was 297 million yen (90% of July 2021), and the number of new business was 7,713 (96% of July 2021).
In July 2022, insurance premiums and claims and benefits recorded 1,814 million yen (113% of July 2021) and 357 million yen (99% of July 2021), respectively.
Lifenet's steady growth of policies-in-force has been driven by the public's increasing support and interest in its Manifesto; to offer simple, convenient and competitively priced products and services based on the highest levels of business integrity. Lifenet will continue to build its customers' trust and satisfaction by improving our website and contact center, by ensuring thorough and transparent disclosure of information, and by adhering to our Manifesto, offering our products and services twenty four hours a day, seven days a week through the convenience of our website.
Number of policies-in-force, new business and premiums and claims (preliminary report)*2
Number of policies-in-force
End of Jul. 2022
End of Jul. 2021
Number of policies-in-force
527,444
464,048
- Term Life
257,246
225,709
- Whole-life Medical
144,689
126,877
- Term Medical Care
8,360
8,708
- Long-term Disability
65,299
60,988
- Cancer
51,850
41,766
Sum insured of policies-in-force*3 (million yen)
3,446,484
3,123,100
Annualized premium*1 (million yen)
22,334
19,703
- excl. death coverage (million yen)
11,409
10,075
Number of new business (month)
Jul. 2022
Jul. 2021
Number of new business
7,713
8,033
Sum insured of new business*3(million yen)
38,828
43,446
Annualized premium*1(million yen)
297
330
- excl. death coverage (million yen)
174
188
Number of new business (accumulated total)
Apr. 2022 - Jul. 2022
Apr. 2021 - Jul. 2021
Number of new business
31,641
35,586
Sum insured of new business*3(million yen)
158,132
190,591
Annualized premium*1 (million yen)
1,266
1,453
- excl. death coverage (million yen)
738
824
Insurance premiums and claims (million yen)
Jul. 2022
Jul. 2021
Insurance premiums
1,814
1,602
Insurance claims and benefits
357
361
*1:
Annualized premium is the amount of money equivalent to what is to be paid to have the insurance coverage for one year. All
payments for Lifenet products are in monthly installments, thus the annualized premium is calculated as multiplying the
monthly premium by 12 months.
*2:
This report is preliminary and may be different from the final settlement report.
*3:
Sum insured of policies-in-force and sum insured of new business are the sum of death coverage, and do not include medical
and survival coverage.
Disclaimer: This is a summarized translation of the original Japanese document, prepared and provided solely for readers' convenience. In case of any discrepancy or dispute, the Japanese document prevails.
