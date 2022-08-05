Log in
    7157   JP3966660007

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

(7157)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
840.00 JPY   -1.06%
02:51aJULY 2022 : Monthly disclosure
PU
08/02Lifenet Insurance Grants Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
08/02LIFENET INSURANCE : Notice of Completion of Payment Related to New Share Issue for Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
July 2022: MONTHLY DISCLOSURE

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

August 5, 2022

Ryosuke Mori, President

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

(Securities Code: 7157, TSE Growth)

July 2022: MONTHLY DISCLOSURE

Annualized premium of policies-in-force was 22,334 million yen, 113% of July 2021

TOKYO, August 5, 2022 - LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY (TSE Growth 7157, President Ryosuke Mori, URL: https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/)announces the monthly business performance for July 2022.

Annualized premium*1 of policies-in-force was 22,334 million yen as of the end of July 2022 (113% of July 2021). The number of policies-in-force resulted in a total of 527,444 (114% of July 2021), and sum insured of policies-in-force stands at 3,446,484 million yen. Annualized premium*1 of new business in the month of July 2022 was 297 million yen (90% of July 2021), and the number of new business was 7,713 (96% of July 2021).

In July 2022, insurance premiums and claims and benefits recorded 1,814 million yen (113% of July 2021) and 357 million yen (99% of July 2021), respectively.

Topics

Jul. 13 Notice of New Share Issue for Restricted Stock Compensation https://data.swcms.net/file/lifenet-seimei/en/news/index/auto_20220713599004/pdfFile.pdf

Lifenet's steady growth of policies-in-force has been driven by the public's increasing support and interest in its Manifesto; to offer simple, convenient and competitively priced products and services based on the highest levels of business integrity. Lifenet will continue to build its customers' trust and satisfaction by improving our website and contact center, by ensuring thorough and transparent disclosure of information, and by adhering to our Manifesto, offering our products and services twenty four hours a day, seven days a week through the convenience of our website.

(Manifesto of Lifenet https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/company/manifesto.html)

Copyright© LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY All rights reserved.

1

NEWS RELEASE

Number of policies-in-force, new business and premiums and claims (preliminary report)*2

Number of policies-in-force

End of Jul. 2022

End of Jul. 2021

Number of policies-in-force

527,444

464,048

- Term Life

257,246

225,709

- Whole-life Medical

144,689

126,877

- Term Medical Care

8,360

8,708

- Long-term Disability

65,299

60,988

- Cancer

51,850

41,766

Sum insured of policies-in-force*3 (million yen)

3,446,484

3,123,100

Annualized premium*1 (million yen)

22,334

19,703

- excl. death coverage (million yen)

11,409

10,075

Number of new business (month)

Jul. 2022

Jul. 2021

Number of new business

7,713

8,033

Sum insured of new business*3(million yen)

38,828

43,446

Annualized premium*1(million yen)

297

330

- excl. death coverage (million yen)

174

188

Number of new business (accumulated total)

Apr. 2022 - Jul. 2022

Apr. 2021 - Jul. 2021

Number of new business

31,641

35,586

Sum insured of new business*3(million yen)

158,132

190,591

Annualized premium*1 (million yen)

1,266

1,453

- excl. death coverage (million yen)

738

824

Insurance premiums and claims (million yen)

Jul. 2022

Jul. 2021

Insurance premiums

1,814

1,602

Insurance claims and benefits

357

361

*1:

Annualized premium is the amount of money equivalent to what is to be paid to have the insurance coverage for one year. All

payments for Lifenet products are in monthly installments, thus the annualized premium is calculated as multiplying the

monthly premium by 12 months.

*2:

This report is preliminary and may be different from the final settlement report.

*3:

Sum insured of policies-in-force and sum insured of new business are the sum of death coverage, and do not include medical

and survival coverage.

Contact:

Investor Relations, Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5216-7900

e-mail: ir@lifenet-seimei.co.jp

Disclaimer: This is a summarized translation of the original Japanese document, prepared and provided solely for readers' convenience. In case of any discrepancy or dispute, the Japanese document prevails.

Copyright© LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY All rights reserved.

2

Disclaimer

Lifenet Insurance Co. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
