Lifenet Insurance : Eisai and Lifenet Enter Into Capital and Business Alliance Agreement Aimed at Building Ecosystem to Reduce Burden of Medical and Nursing Care

August 9, 2022

Eisai Co., Ltd.

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

EISAI AND LIFENET ENTER INTO CAPITAL AND BUSINESS ALLIANCE

AGREEMENT AIMED AT BUILDING ECOSYSTEM TO REDUCE BURDEN OF

MEDICAL AND NURSING CARE

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and LIFENET INSURANCE

COMPANY (Headquarters: Tokyo, President: Ryosuke Mori, "LIFENET") announced today that they have entered into a capital and business alliance agreement to collaborate in dementia and other areas, with the aim of helping reduce the burden of medical and nursing care for people living in Japan's aging society.

New insurance products and services will be developed by mutually leveraging Eisai's wealth of experience and network in drug discovery and disease awareness activities in the field of dementia, which it has built up over many years, and LIFENET's know-how and technologies cultivated in insurance products and related services. Furthermore, Eisai and LIFENET will promote the creation of healthcare solutions utilizing various data and customer touchpoint owned by both companies, and expand the ecosystem that contributes to solving social issues.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eisai will obtain LIFENET common stock worth 300 million yen through market transaction.

Under the medium-term business plan"EWAY Future & Beyond", which began in April 2021, Eisai is expanding its main role in healthcare, that is, we should contribute not only to people in the medical domain but also to people in the daily living domain. Eisai aim's to evolve into a company that empowers them "to realize their fullest life" by creating solutions based on science and data in the fields with high unmet medical needs where Eisai has the greatest strength, through an ecosystem developed in collaboration with other industries. This alliance will accelerate the building of a dementia ecosystem that contributes through prevention, treatment, and aftercare in a comprehensive manner.

LIFENET has worked with other industry partners to provide products and services that meet the needs of the times. Through this alliance, as stated in LIFENET Manifesto, LIFENET will continue providing health and wellness tips beyond the framework of life insurance to create value in our policyholders' lives, while creating a precedent for future generations as to what life insurance is (and should be) all about.

Eisai and LIFENET will contribute to solving social issues through the creation of an ecosystem while pursuing the possibility of collaborations with other companies and organizations that support the objectives of the two companies' activities.

