  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Lifenet Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7157   JP3966660007

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

(7157)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
832.00 JPY   +2.09%
03:16aLIFENET INSURANCE : Eisai and Lifenet Enter Into Capital and Business Alliance Agreement Aimed at Building Ecosystem to Reduce Burden of Medical and Nursing Care
PU
08/05JULY 2022 : Monthly disclosure
PU
08/02Lifenet Insurance Grants Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lifenet Insurance : Eisai and Lifenet Enter Into Capital and Business Alliance Agreement Aimed at Building Ecosystem to Reduce Burden of Medical and Nursing Care

08/09/2022 | 03:16am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 9, 2022

Eisai Co., Ltd.

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

EISAI AND LIFENET ENTER INTO CAPITAL AND BUSINESS ALLIANCE

AGREEMENT AIMED AT BUILDING ECOSYSTEM TO REDUCE BURDEN OF

MEDICAL AND NURSING CARE

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and LIFENET INSURANCE

COMPANY (Headquarters: Tokyo, President: Ryosuke Mori, "LIFENET") announced today that they have entered into a capital and business alliance agreement to collaborate in dementia and other areas, with the aim of helping reduce the burden of medical and nursing care for people living in Japan's aging society.

New insurance products and services will be developed by mutually leveraging Eisai's wealth of experience and network in drug discovery and disease awareness activities in the field of dementia, which it has built up over many years, and LIFENET's know-how and technologies cultivated in insurance products and related services. Furthermore, Eisai and LIFENET will promote the creation of healthcare solutions utilizing various data and customer touchpoint owned by both companies, and expand the ecosystem that contributes to solving social issues.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eisai will obtain LIFENET common stock worth 300 million yen through market transaction.

Under the medium-term business plan"EWAY Future & Beyond", which began in April 2021, Eisai is expanding its main role in healthcare, that is, we should contribute not only to people in the medical domain but also to people in the daily living domain. Eisai aim's to evolve into a company that empowers them "to realize their fullest life" by creating solutions based on science and data in the fields with high unmet medical needs where Eisai has the greatest strength, through an ecosystem developed in collaboration with other industries. This alliance will accelerate the building of a dementia ecosystem that contributes through prevention, treatment, and aftercare in a comprehensive manner.

LIFENET has worked with other industry partners to provide products and services that meet the needs of the times. Through this alliance, as stated in LIFENET Manifesto, LIFENET will continue providing health and wellness tips beyond the framework of life insurance to create value in our policyholders' lives, while creating a precedent for future generations as to what life insurance is (and should be) all about.

Eisai and LIFENET will contribute to solving social issues through the creation of an ecosystem while pursuing the possibility of collaborations with other companies and organizations that support the objectives of the two companies' activities.

1

Media Inquiries

Public Relations Department

Investor Relations, Corporate Planning Department

Eisai Co., Ltd.

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

TEL: +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TEL+81-(0)3-5216-7900

[Notes to Editors]

1. About Eisai https://www.eisai.com

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept [also known as our human health care (hhc) Concept], we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, our continued commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is demonstrated by our work on various activities together with global partners. Connect with us on Twitter @Eisai_SDGs

2About LIFENET https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/

Remembering the original purpose of life insurance - mutual support - LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY was founded with the goal of offering simple, convenient and competitively priced products and services based on the highest levels of business integrity. We sell these products and services directly to customers over the Internet. We aim to be the leading company driving the growth of the online life insurance market.

2

Disclaimer

Lifenet Insurance Co. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
