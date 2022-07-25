Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Lifenet Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7157   JP3966660007

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

(7157)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-25 am EDT
787.00 JPY    0.00%
02:44aLIFENET INSURANCE : Presentation Material for Business Plan and Growth Potential
PU
07/14Lifenet Insurance Schedules Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
07/13LIFENET INSURANCE : Notice of New Share Issue for Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lifenet Insurance : Presentation Material for Business Plan and Growth Potential

07/25/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presentation Material for

Business Plan and Growth Potential

July 2022

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

Copyright© LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY All rights reserved.

Table of Contents

  • Company Overview and Japanese Life Insurance Industry Trends
  • Business Model
  • Growth Strategy
  • Risk Information

Copyright© LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY All rights reserved.

1

Lifenet is…

  • Lifenet's management philosophy is helping our customers embrace life more fully by offering comprehensible, cost- competitive and convenient products and services based on the highest levels of business integrity.
  • With the internet as our main sales channel, we utilize technology and strive to be the leading company driving the growth of the online life insurance market through our customer-centric products and services.

Comprehensible

Cost-Competitive

Convenient

Copyright© LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY All rights reserved.

2

LIFENET Manifesto

  • The Lifenet Manifesto contains the guiding principles for our company.
  • It was formulated by the company founders through repeated discussions on the direction of the company before business commencement.

Comprehensible, Cost-Competitive, Convenient

    1. Our Guiding Principles
  2. Creating the life insurance of the future without losing sight of its original premise: "an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure."
  3. Listening to what our customers are saying. Recognizing their needs and acting accordingly. Allowing our actions to be borne out of their voices and needs.
  4. Delivering the caliber of products and services that we would feel confident recommending to our own friends and families.
  5. Being a "straight-shooter". Committing to transparency. Communicating openly about our management team, our products, and our employees.
  6. Embracing diversity and dialogue to keep us abreast of changing needs and preferences. Delivering peace of mind that we'll be around in 100 years.
  7. Acting in good faith means always taking the high road when it comes to compliance and ethics.
    1. Making Life Insurance Accessible Again - Headache-free
  2. Helping the customers help themselves. By making our materials easy to understand, customers can determine which coverage is truly the best fit.
  3. Turning "clauses" in the insurance contract into succinct points that your grandmother could grasp.
  4. Making all touch points headache-free. Beyond the application process, ensuring the claims and billing processes are also easy to understand.
  1. Making Life Insurance Accessible Again - Affordable
  1. Giving the customer what he/she needs. No more, no less at a fair price.
  2. Staying vigilant as to how we can provide our products more cost- efficiently.
  3. Always putting ourselves in our customers' shoes in thinking about how to minimize their premiums.

IV. Making Life Insurance Accessible Again - Convenient

  1. Thinking about our customers' convenience from every angle and every touch point along the way.
  2. Forming alliances with like-minded partners who can add value above and beyond our products and services to our customers.
  3. Providing health and wellness tips beyond the framework of life insurance to create value in our policyholders' lives.
  4. Creating a precedent for future generations as to what life insurance is (and should be) all about.

We wish to be a company that helps our customers embrace life more fully.

In order to live out that vision, we continue to challenge ourselves.

Copyright© LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY All rights reserved.

3

Lifenet at a Glance

History

• Oct. 23, 2006

Established

  • May 18, 2008 Commenced operation
  • Mar. 15, 2012 Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange, Mothers
  • May 22, 2015 Issuance of new shares through third-party allotment to KDDI CORPORATION
  • Jul. 20, 2020 Issuance of new shares by way of international offering
  • Sep. 15, 2021 Issuance of new shares by way of international offering

Key Figures (FYE 2022/3)

  • Annualized Premiums1

of Policies-in-force:

JPY 21,511mn

Number of Policies-in-force:

507,428

Sum insured:

JPY 3,351,278mn

• Premium and Other Income

JPY 25,420mn

Total Assets:

JPY 67,820mn

Net Assets:

JPY 22,071mn

Embedded Value

JPY 116,604mn

Number of Employees

174

Sales Representative

0

Solvency Margin Ratio

3,182%

Stock Information

  • Tokyo Stock Exchange, Growth
    • market of the high growth and emerging stocks
  • Ticker: 7157
  • Total number of authorized shares: 200,000,000
  • Total number of issued shares: 69,679,538 (as of Mar. 31, 2022)
  • Number of Shareholders: 5,845 (as of Mar. 31, 2022)

Major Shareholders (as of March 31, 2022)

au Financial Holdings Corporation

18.36%

• JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 380742

8.15%

GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

7.62%

• Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd.

4.66%

• Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.(Trust Account)

3.83%

GOVERNMENT OF NORWAY

2.89%

• The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

2.65%

(Trust Account)

  • STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 505103 2.48%

INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC

2.03%

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 510312 1.83%

1. Annualized premium is the amount of money equivalent to what is to be paid to have the insurance coverage for one year. All payments for Lifenet products are in monthly installments, thus the annualized premium is calculated as multiplying the monthly premium by 12 months.

Copyright© LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lifenet Insurance Co. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY
02:44aLIFENET INSURANCE : Presentation Material for Business Plan and Growth Potential
PU
07/14Lifenet Insurance Schedules Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
07/13LIFENET INSURANCE : Notice of New Share Issue for Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
07/01Agnelli's Exor expands in healthcare with 10% stake in Institut Merieux
RE
06/21Certain Common Stock of SUSMED,Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-JUN..
CI
05/12Lifenet Insurance Company Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
CI
05/12Lifenet Insurance Company Announces Board Resignations
CI
04/07MARCH 2022 : Monthly disclosure
PU
04/06LIFENET INSURANCE : Term Life Ranked 1st for Sixth Consecutive Year in Kakaku.com Insuranc..
PU
04/04LIFENET INSURANCE : Received the 2022 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstandi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 29 700 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2023 -2 676 M -19,7 M -19,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 54 838 M 403 M 403 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 174
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Lifenet Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 787,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryosuke Mori Director, Executive Officer & GM-Sales
Hitoshi Hatta Managing Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Masanobu Takatani Independent Outside Director
Keiko Hayashi Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Nishida Director, Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY-14.08%403
AXA-19.00%51 125
METLIFE, INC.-2.62%49 484
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-11.76%35 816
AFLAC INCORPORATED-5.33%35 609
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.80%33 396