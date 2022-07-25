Lifenet Insurance : Presentation Material for Business Plan and Growth Potential

Lifenet's management philosophy is helping our customers embrace life more fully by offering comprehensible, cost- competitive and convenient products and services based on the highest levels of business integrity.
With the internet as our main sales channel, we utilize technology and strive to be the leading company driving the growth of the online life insurance market through our customer-centric products and services.
Mar. 15, 2012 Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange, Mothers
May 22, 2015 Issuance of new shares through third-party allotment to KDDI CORPORATION
Jul. 20, 2020 Issuance of new shares by way of international offering
Sep. 15, 2021 Issuance of new shares by way of international offering
Key Figures (FYE 2022/3)
Annualized Premiums1
of Policies-in-force:
JPY 21,511mn
•
Number of Policies-in-force:
507,428
•
Sum insured:
JPY 3,351,278mn
• Premium and Other Income：
JPY 25,420mn
•
Total Assets:
JPY 67,820mn
•
Net Assets:
JPY 22,071mn
•
Embedded Value：
JPY 116,604mn
•
Number of Employees：
174
－Sales Representative：
0
•
Solvency Margin Ratio：
3,182%
Stock Information
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Growth
market of the high growth and emerging stocks
Ticker: 7157
Total number of authorized shares: 200,000,000
Total number of issued shares: 69,679,538(as of Mar. 31, 2022)
Number of Shareholders: 5,845(as of Mar. 31, 2022)
Major Shareholders (as of March 31, 2022)
•
au Financial Holdings Corporation
18.36%
• JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 380742
8.15%
•
GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL
7.62%
• Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd.
4.66%
• Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.(Trust Account)
3.83%
•
GOVERNMENT OF NORWAY
2.89%
• The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
2.65%
(Trust Account)
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 505103 2.48%
•
INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC
2.03%
•
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 510312 1.83%
1. Annualized premium is the amount of money equivalent to what is to be paid to have the insurance coverage for one year. All payments for Lifenet products are in monthly installments, thus the annualized premium is calculated as multiplying the monthly premium by 12 months.
