Lifenet Insurance : Presentation Material for Business Plan and Growth Potential

It was formulated by the company founders through repeated discussions on the direction of the company before business commencement.

The Lifenet Manifesto contains the guiding principles for our company.

Turning "clauses" in the insurance contract into succinct points that your grandmother could grasp.

Helping the customers help themselves. By making our materials easy to understand, customers can determine which coverage is truly the best fit.

Acting in good faith means always taking the high road when it comes to compliance and ethics.

Embracing diversity and dialogue to keep us abreast of changing needs and preferences. Delivering peace of mind that we'll be around in 100 years.

Delivering the caliber of products and services that we would feel confident recommending to our own friends and families.

Listening to what our customers are saying. Recognizing their needs and acting accordingly. Allowing our actions to be borne out of their voices and needs.

Creating the life insurance of the future without losing sight of its original premise: "an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure."

Creating a precedent for future generations as to what life insurance is (and should be) all about.

Providing health and wellness tips beyond the framework of life insurance to create value in our policyholders' lives.

Thinking about our customers' convenience from every angle and every touch point along the way.

Always putting ourselves in our customers' shoes in thinking about how to minimize their premiums.

Staying vigilant as to how we can provide our products more cost- efficiently.

Giving the customer what he/she needs. No more, no less at a fair price.

We wish to be a company that helps our customers embrace life more fully.

In order to live out that vision, we continue to challenge ourselves.