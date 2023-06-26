LifeSafe Holdings PLC - Essex, England-based fire safety technology business with fire extinguishing fluids and fire safety products - Says sales growth has continued to exceed its expectations in 2023, with revenue in the first five months to May 31 around GBP2.5 million. LifeSafe notes this is "significantly" higher than the same period last year and its internal budgets for 2023. Despite the current outperformance of sales boding well for trading in the second half of the year, the company says its forecasts for the year are "prudently" unchanged.
Current stock price: 39.00 pence
12-month change: down 50%
By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter
