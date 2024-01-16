LifeSafe Holdings PLC - Essex, England-based fire safety technology developer - Signs a new distribution agreement for the supply of its Thermal Runaway Fluid to Lingjack Fire and Life Saving Pty, a fire safety business located in Singapore. "The distribution agreement represents a major growth opportunity for the company, providing a new and incremental revenue opportunity, as well as expansion into a significant territory," it says. The initial stages of the exclusive agreement will see LifeSafe's Thermal Runaway Fluid solution added to Lingjack's range of fire extinguishers and fixed suppression systems across Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
Current stock price: 16.50 pence, down 5.7%
12-month change: down 69%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
