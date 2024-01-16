LifeSafe Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based fire safety technology company. The Company has developed eco-friendly fire safety protection products to protect against fire (via its fire extinguishers) as well as to detect fires (via its carbon monoxide, smoke, and heat alarms). The Company has developed FER1000 extinguishing fluid, which is developed to extinguish five different types of fire: electrical, paper, textiles, cooking oil, and petrol and diesel. Its products include StaySafe 5-in-1 fire extinguisher, PanSafe fire extinguisher, StaySafe carbon monoxide detector, StaySafe heat detector, and StaySafe smoke detector. The StaySafe 5-in-1 fire extinguisher is a lightweight, fully recyclable PET aerosol fire bottle, containing the Company's FER1000 extinguishing fluid. The StaySafe PanSafe is a sachet containing the PAN 3000 variant of the FER1000 fluid targeted specifically at cooking oil fires. The StaySafe smoke detector designed to provide an early warning of a fire.