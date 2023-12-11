(Alliance News) - LifeSafe Holdings PLC on Monday said it has launched a new patent pending wildfire extinguishing fluid, Wildfire Pro.

The Essex, England-based fire safety technology developer said the non-toxic and fluorine-free fluid is designed to prevent the spread of wildfires, but does not threaten wildlife or natural ecosystems.

The firm added that the product also prevents reignition by preventing embers from being fuelled by oxygen.

Also, it said the product can be used as a retardent when used as a pre-treatment, creating a barrier that will not ignite.

Chair Domiinic Berger said: "We are proud to announce another new fluid to add to our family of fire suppression technologies. Wildfire Pro provides a complete solution to both tackle and prevent devastating wildfires. The launch of the new fluid will open up new partnership and geographic markets for the group."

LifeSafe shares rose 8.8% to 21.75 each on Monday afternoon in London.

