LifeSafe Holdings PLC - Essex, England-based fire safety technology developer - Revenue in 2023 jumps 46% to GBP5.9 million from GBP4.0 million a year earlier. Pretax loss narrows to GBP2.2 million from GBP3.0 million.

"Our Digital First strategy has successfully built brand awareness and recently unlocked wholesale and industrial channels with agreements signed for the development and distribution of our new fluids," says Chair Dominic Berger.

"We now have the opportunity to continue to grow consumer awareness across existing and new territories, which, together with the evolution of the group's B2C strategy towards a B2B2C model, should see the group reach profitability at lower volumes than under a direct-to-consumer model, as we focus on increasing profitability and cash generation."

Current stock price: 10.50 pence, up 2.4% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 74%

