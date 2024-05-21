LifeSafe Holdings PLC - Essex, England-based fire safety technology developer - Says that its retail offer, launched May 15, was oversubscribed, raising GBP300,000 via the issue of 3.0 million shares at 10 pence each. Accordingly, it has raised total gross proceeds of approximately GBP2.0 million in aggregate by way of the placing, the subscription and the retail offer.

Current stock price: 12.80p, up 2.4% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 65%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

