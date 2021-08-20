Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LifeStance Health Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFST   US53228F1012

LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.

(LFST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

08/20/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. LifeStance announced a disappointing financial forecast for the third quarter of 2021 on August 11, 2021. Based on this news, shares of LifeStance fell by 47% on the next day, harming investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
02:33pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/19LIFESTANCE HEALTH : Enters Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, South Carolina And Wis..
PR
08/19LifeStance Health Enters Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, South Carolina And Wi..
CI
08/17LIFESTANCE HEALTH : Foundation Advances Its Mission To Improve Mental Health Acc..
PR
08/16LIFESTANCE HEALTH : UBS Lowers Price Target for LifeStance Health Group to $21 F..
MT
08/16LIFESTANCE HEALTH : Morgan Stanley Cuts LifeStance Health Group to Equal-Weight ..
MT
08/13INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder C..
BU
08/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
08/13INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of LifeS..
BU
08/13LIFESTANCE HEALTH : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 670 M - -
Net income 2021 -217 M - -
Net cash 2021 68,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 965 M 4 965 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,31x
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 450
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,27 $
Average target price 21,80 $
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Lester Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse Michael Bruff Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Anisha Patel-Dunn Chief Medical Officer
Gwendolyn H. Booth Chief Operating Officer
Warren Gouk Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.0.00%4 965
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION23.32%111 148
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.49.88%78 915
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS48.74%29 278
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.7.55%26 674
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.50%23 467