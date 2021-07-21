LifeStance Health : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health Group Inc., (NASDAQ: LFST) one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its second quarter earnings release after the market closes on August 11, 2021.

LifeStance Health will host a live earnings conference call to discuss second quarter results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-660-0230, domestically, or 1-409-217-8218, internationally, and use conference ID 4165046, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance Health call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health Group Inc.

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimaging mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 27 states and over 370 centers, as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

