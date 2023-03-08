LifeStance Health : Q4 2022 Earnings Script

LifeStance Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Script Monica Prokocki, VP of Investor Relations Good morning, everyone, and welcome to LifeStance Health's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm Monica Prokocki, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Ken Burdick, Chief Executive Officer; Dave Bourdon, Chief Financial Officer; and Danish Qureshi, Chief Operating Officer. We issued the earnings release and presentation before the market opened this morning. Both are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, investor.lifestance.com. In addition, a replay of this conference call will be available following the call. Before turning the call over to management for their prepared remarks, please direct your attention to the disclaimers about forward-looking statements included in the earnings press release and SEC filings. Today's remarks contain forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial performance outlook, business model and strategy. Those statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, as noted in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual results to differ materially. In addition, please note that we report results using non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide additional information for investors to help facilitate comparison of prior and past performance. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the earnings press release tables and presentation appendix. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared to the prior-year comparative period. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Ken Burdick, CEO of LifeStance. Ken? 1

Ken Burdick, Chairman & CEO Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I would like to start by highlighting the tremendous opportunity ahead. LifeStance is leveraging our nationwide, market-leading outpatient platform of over 5,600 clinicians with the mission of increasing access to trusted, affordable, and personalized mental healthcare. Our diverse mix of clinicians offers a multidisciplinary approach that allows us to treat all types of mental health diagnoses through our hybrid model of virtual and in-person care. We remain focused on reinforcing the strategic advantages offered by our hybrid model which gives both our providers and patients highly desired flexibility. Importantly, as the Public Health Emergency, or PHE, ends in May of this year, we are well positioned to support patients by compliantly providing care both virtually and in our centers. We are continuing to expand access to affordable, high-quality care by providing mental health services through in-network commercial reimbursement. In 2022, our clinicians treated over 680,000 unique patients with approximately 5.7 million visits. Through the company's early years of tremendous growth, we've been in an all-out sprint. Now, we're focused on building scalable processes and systems, not only to support the level of growth we've already attained but to prepare LifeStance for the huge opportunity in front of us. As previously shared, we are committed to enhancing our operational performance and delivering profitable and sustainable growth. To that end, we continue to focus on execution- the blocking and tackling required to operate a growing business at scale. In our last earnings call, I highlighted several areas that will receive greater emphasis at LifeStance going forward. First, we will focus on long-term profitability, capital discipline and generating free cash flow. For example, to improve our operating leverage and cash generation, we are in the process of evaluating LifeStance's over 600 physical centers to optimize our real estate spend. We expect to further moderate de novo growth and consolidate approximately 30 to 40 offices, with minimal to no disruption to our clinicians or patients due to the close proximity of some of our offices. 2

Second, we will make strategic investments in enterprise-level scalable infrastructure over the next few years, beginning this year. As a reminder, when we refer to scalable infrastructure, we mean strengthening our underlying platform through end-to-end process optimization, standardization, and automation to reduce manual processes. Third, as we focus on simplifying administrative complexity, our payor strategy will become more selective. As a reminder, the bottom 50% of our payor contracts represent less than 6% of our visit volume. By the end of this year, our goal is to reduce our number of payor contracts by approximately 25%. This will reduce administrative burden while allowing us to better align with payor partners who share and invest in our vision and mission of expanding access to high- quality, affordable mental healthcare. Fourth, we continue to shift toward organic growth versus acquired growth. In 2022, over 80% of our gross clinician adds were hired rather than acquired. Acquisitions were absolutely crucial to building scale in LifeStance's early years, but with a broad footprint now in place across 34 states, we are hyper-focused on the organic growth opportunity in this massive market. Finally, I would like to highlight an encouraging data point that reflects initial progress in strengthening our operational performance. In the fourth quarter, we saw benefits to our free cash flow as a direct result of the investments we made in our revenue cycle management process. The 8-day improvement in days sales outstanding, or DSO, brought this quarter's DSO to 40 days, down from last quarter's 48 days. Turning to financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, revenue of $229 million and Center Margin of $63 million exceeded our expectations. Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million was at the high end of our guidance range for the fourth quarter. While we are encouraged by these recent results, we recognize that there is much more work to do before we achieve meaningful and sustainable improvement in our operational and financial performance. In terms of our outlook, as we have commented previously, the next two years will be focused on making strategic investments in our business to fortify our operating platform. This important but unglamorous work to standardize and simplify our end-to-end processes will enable us to introduce tools that will improve the consistency, efficiency and capacity of our operations. In his prepared remarks, Dave will outline our 2023 expectations and provide specifics on the strategic investments that will begin this year. 3

Consistent with what we committed to last quarter, Dave will also share our multi-year guidance which serves as a bridge to our future profitability and cash flow generation. We will strengthen the foundation in 2023 and 2024 to set up LifeStance for success in the long term. In closing, I remain bullish about the opportunity in front of us. I am also realistic about the amount of enterprise-wide focus and effort that will be required to fundamentally improve our business. I am confident that our newly launched Business Transformation Office will drive the change management processes required in an organization of our size. I have led this type of transformation previously in my career, and I am confident that we have the right people, strategy and multi-year plan to effectively position LifeStance for the robust opportunities that lie ahead. I will now turn it over to Dave to provide additional commentary on our financial performance and outlook. Dave? Dave Bourdon, Chief Financial Officer Thank you, Ken. I am very pleased to participate in my first LifeStance earnings call. I joined this company because of its unique market position, compelling mission, significant growth opportunity, and talented team. I look forward to working with our team to increase our financial discipline and improve our annual and multi-year planning processes so that we can consistently deliver on our commitments. Now, turning to our fourth quarter performance. LifeStance delivered strong top line results. Revenue of $229 million increased 21% year-over-year, with the outperformance in the quarter primarily driven by higher than expected clinician count and productivity. Visit volumes of 1,487,000 increased 16% year-over year. Total revenue per visit increased 4% year-over year to $154. Our revenue is a function of visit volumes and total revenue per visit. Therefore, we look forward to reporting these metrics on a quarterly basis going forward. Historical information, beginning with the first quarter of 2022, is provided in the earnings materials posted to our website. For the full year, we delivered revenue of $860 million, up 29% year-over-year. 4