LifeStance Health : Private equity firm TPG evaluating public listing - WSJ

June 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG is considering going public through an initial price offering or a blank-check merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm could be valued at about $10 billion, the report quoted some of the sources as saying.

TPG has raised hundreds of millions through several special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in recent months, one of which agreed to take online learning platform Nerdy Inc public in January.

LifeStance Health Group Inc, a therapy provider backed by TPG's affiliate, also went public earlier this month.

The Journal report comes more than a month after TPG named Jon Winkelried as its sole chief executive officer and co-founder Jim Coulter as executive chairman.

TPG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)