Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LifeStance Health Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFST   US53228F1012

LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.

(LFST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeStance Health : Private equity firm TPG evaluating public listing - WSJ

06/30/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG is considering going public through an initial price offering or a blank-check merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm could be valued at about $10 billion, the report quoted some of the sources as saying.

TPG has raised hundreds of millions through several special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in recent months, one of which agreed to take online learning platform Nerdy Inc public in January.

LifeStance Health Group Inc, a therapy provider backed by TPG's affiliate, also went public earlier this month.

The Journal report comes more than a month after TPG named Jon Winkelried as its sole chief executive officer and co-founder Jim Coulter as executive chairman.

TPG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
05:32pLIFESTANCE HEALTH  : Private equity firm TPG evaluating public listing - WSJ
RE
06/15LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Mat..
AQ
06/14LIFESTANCE HEALTH  : Sells 40 Million Shares at $18 Per Share in IPO
MT
06/14LIFESTANCE HEALTH  : Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 377 M - -
Net income 2020 -38,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 761 M 10 761 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2 674
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Lester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesse Michael Bruff Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Anisha Patel-Dunn Chief Medical Officer
Gwendolyn H. Booth Chief Operating Officer
Warren Gouk Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.0.00%10 500
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION23.16%110 697
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.25.19%68 651
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.68%27 342
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS35.59%26 094
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA2.05%24 500