LifeStance Health : Private equity firm TPG evaluating public listing - WSJ

June 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG is considering
going public through an initial price offering or a blank-check
merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The buyout firm could be valued at about $10 billion, the
report quoted some of the sources as saying.
TPG has raised hundreds of millions through several special
purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in recent months, one of
which agreed to take online learning platform Nerdy Inc public
in January.
LifeStance Health Group Inc, a therapy provider
backed by TPG's affiliate, also went public earlier this month.
The Journal report comes more than a month after TPG named
Jon Winkelried as its sole chief executive officer and
co-founder Jim Coulter as executive chairman.
TPG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)