Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LifeStance Health Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFST   US53228F1012

LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.

(LFST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
7.970 USD   -1.12%
04:11pLifeStance to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2022
GL
04:10pLifeStance to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2022
AQ
10/11Insider Sell: Lifestance Health Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeStance to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2022

10/18/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its third quarter earnings release after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss third quarter results on November 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 6691997, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 5,200 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 32 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.


All news about LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
04:11pLifeStance to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2022
GL
04:10pLifeStance to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2022
AQ
10/11Insider Sell: Lifestance Health Group
MT
10/03Insider Sell: Lifestance Health Group
MT
09/19LifeStance Health Group, Inc.(NasdaqGS:LFST) added ..
CI
09/08Insider Sell: Lifestance Health Group
MT
09/08Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Ending Near Intraday Highs
MT
09/08Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing in Thursday Trading, Led Highe..
MT
09/08LifeStance Health Names Ken Burdick to Succeed Michael Lester as CEO, Chairman; Shares ..
MT
09/08Lifestance Health Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD D..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 868 M - -
Net income 2022 -226 M - -
Net Debt 2022 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 032 M 3 032 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 226
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,06 $
Average target price 8,83 $
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Burdick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Danish J. Qureshi President & Chief Operating Officer
Jesse Michael Bruff Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Pablo Garcia Pantaleoni Chief Digital Officer
Anisha Patel-Dunn Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.-15.34%3 032
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-13.44%119 323
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-19.70%59 216
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY47.46%21 860
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-32.39%19 204
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-27.11%14 917