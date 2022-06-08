Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  LifeStance Health Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LFST   US53228F1012

LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.

(LFST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
7.440 USD   -0.80%
LifeStance to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
GL
04:10pLifeStance to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
06/02LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

LifeStance to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

06/08/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

Details of the presentation are as follows:
Presenters: Michael Lester, CEO, Danish Qureshi, COO*, and J. Michael Bruff, CFO
Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Time: 11:20 a.m. (Pacific time)
Moderated by: Jamie Perse

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).  

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

*Note: Danish Qureshi, currently Chief Growth Officer, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2022.

About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable, and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 5,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 32 states and more than 500 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.


Analyst Recommendations on LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 876 M - -
Net income 2022 -160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 807 M 2 807 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 989
Free-Float 84,2%
Technical analysis trends LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,50 $
Average target price 9,83 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Lester Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse Michael Bruff Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Pablo Garcia Pantaleoni Chief Digital Officer
Anisha Patel-Dunn Chief Medical Officer
Gwendolyn H. Booth Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.-21.22%2 807
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.02%125 781
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-19.23%61 319
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-21.87%22 757
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY27.01%18 791
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-5.22%16 974