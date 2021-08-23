Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) on Behalf of Investors

08/23/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In June 2021, LifeStance completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 32.8 million shares at $18 per share.

On August 11, 2021, LifeStance announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $70 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $10.16, or 46%, to close at $11.71 per share on August 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased LifeStance securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
