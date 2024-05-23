SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



UBS Healthcare Services Cape Cod Summit

Participants: Dave Bourdon, CFO, and Monica Prokocki, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Location: Chatham Bars Inn, Chatham, MA

Note: No presentation due to event format; investor meetings only

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Dave Bourdon, CFO, and Monica Prokocki, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Date: Monday, June 10, 2024

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Moderated by: Jamie Perse

If applicable, the presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be made available following the event, on the Investor Relations section of LifeStance’s website at https://investor.lifestance.com.