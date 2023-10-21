The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 19, 2023, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that it "uncovered dozens of complaints concerning overbilling, fraudulent billing, and unfair and deceptive business practices" at LifeStance, including "allegations that LifeStance is scheduling therapy appointments without the knowledge of patients to incur spurious cancellation and no-show fees, allegations that LifeStance added unearned billing codes to patient bills, allegations that LifeStance sends bills to people that have never used its services, and multiple employee reviews concerning billing fraud."

On this news, LifeStance’s stock price fell $0.54, or 8.9%, to close at $5.53 per share on October 19, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased LifeStance securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231020017781/en/