LifeStar p l c : Annual General Meeting Held

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Held

The Company hereby announces that the AGM of the Company was held on Monday 19 June 2023.

Resolutions at AGM and Election of Directors

All resolutions which were presented for the consideration of the shareholders at the AGM were approved, namely: (i) to consider and approve the Company's annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the financial year ended 31 December 2022; (ii) to appoint and elect Directors; (iii) to approve an increase in the aggregate emoluments of directors from €300,000 approved during the latest Annual General Meeting of the Company held on the 24 June 2022 to a maximum annual aggregate emoluments of €390,000 (inclusive of any remuneration payable to those Directors employed with the Company in an executive capacity); (iv) to re-appoint Grant Thornton as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to agree their remuneration; (v) to approve the Remuneration Statement published as part of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

Retirement of director, re-election of retiring directors and election of new director

As previously announced, Joseph Rizzo retired at the AGM of the Company and did not seek re- election. There are no matters that require disclosure in terms of the Capital Market Rules in connection to Mr Rizzo's retirement from the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thank Mr Rizzo for his valuable contribution to the Company. All other serving directors retired at the AGM and having offered themselves for re-election were each re-elected.

The AGM also elected Jean Paul Fabri, holder of identity card number 272983M of 6, Ramiro Barbaro Street, Lija to serve as an independent, non-executive director of the Company, and his appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Mr Fabri is a co-Founding Partner of Seed Consultancy, a purpose-driven boutique business advisory firm. An economist by profession, Mr Fabri has amassed local and international experience both in the private and public sector. Mr Fabri followed post-graduate studies in economics and political economy at the University of Malta and the London School of Economics. Research interests include blockchain, governance and economic resilience and he has published internationally. He is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta on the economics of blockchain. There is no matter concerning Mr. Fabri requiring disclosure in terms of Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.