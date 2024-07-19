COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Insurance plc (the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - Nomination of Directors
The Company announces that no nominations of directors were received from its members by the 17 July 2024.
In terms of the Articles of Association of the Company, directors retire at the forthcoming AGM and are automatically elegible for re-election, without the need for nomination.
All directors have offered themselves for re-election.
The individuals that stand for re-election at the AGM being held on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 are the following:
- Paolo Catalfamo
- Joseph C. Schembri
- Mark Bamber
- Andreas Shakallis
- Jean Paul Fabri
By order of the Board.
19 July 2024
LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta
t. +356 2134 2342
- info@lifestarinsurnace.com w. lifestarinsurance.com
LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.
