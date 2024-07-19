COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Insurance plc (the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - Nomination of Directors

The Company announces that no nominations of directors were received from its members by the 17 July 2024.

In terms of the Articles of Association of the Company, directors retire at the forthcoming AGM and are automatically elegible for re-election, without the need for nomination.

All directors have offered themselves for re-election.

The individuals that stand for re-election at the AGM being held on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 are the following:

Paolo Catalfamo Joseph C. Schembri Mark Bamber Andreas Shakallis Jean Paul Fabri

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

19 July 2024