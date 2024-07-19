COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - Nomination of Directors

The Company announces that no nominations of directors were received from its members by the 17 July 2024.

In terms of the Articles of Association of the Company, directors retire at the forthcoming AGM and may offer themselves for re-election.

All directors have offered themselves for re- election.

The list of individuals that will stand for election at the AGM being held on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 are the following:

Paolo Catalfamo Joseph C. Schembri Joseph Del Raso Cinzia Catalfamo-Akbaraly Gregory Eugene McGowan

19 July 2024