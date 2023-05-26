Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. LifeStar Holding p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSR   MT0000170101

LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.

(LSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-01
0.9000 EUR   +200.00%
07:41aLifestar P L C : Annual General Meeting to be held
PU
07:41aLifestar P L C : Annual General Meeting to be held
PU
05/10Lifestar P L C : Annual General Meeting to be held
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeStar p l c : Annual General Meeting to be held

05/26/2023 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Insurance plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

The Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") will be held at The Waterfront Hotel, The Strand, Sliema, on 19 June 2023 at 1000HRS for the purpose of considering the following resolutions:

Ordinary Resolutions - Ordinary Business

  1. Annual Report and Financial Statements
    To consider and approve the Company's annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
  2. Election of Directors
    To appoint and elect Directors.
  3. Gross Emoluments of Directors
    To approve an increase in the aggregate emoluments of directors from €300,000 approved during the latest Annual General Meeting of the Company held on the 24 June 2022 to a maximum annual aggregate emoluments of €390,000 (inclusive of any remuneration payable to those Directors employed with the Company in an executive capacity).
  4. Appointment of Auditors
    To re-appoint Grant Thornton as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to agree their remuneration.

LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta

t. +356 2134 2342

  1. info@lifestarinsurnace.com w. lifestarinsurance.com

LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.

Ordinary Resolution - Special Business - Advisory Vote1

5. Remuneration Statement

To approve the Remuneration Statement published as part of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

A copy of the notice, the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022, other documents and information required to be submitted to the AGM in terms of the applicable Rule 12.11 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority, will be made available on the Company's website: https://lifestarholding.com/investor-relations/.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

26 May 2023

  • An advisory vote means a non-binding vote which makes heard the general opinion of shareholders in relation to the issue at hand.

LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta

t. +356 2134 2342

  1. info@lifestarinsurnace.com w. lifestarinsurance.com

LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.

Disclaimer

LifeStar Holding plc published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 11:40:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.
07:41aLifestar P L C : Annual General Meeting to be held
PU
07:41aLifestar P L C : Annual General Meeting to be held
PU
05/10Lifestar P L C : Annual General Meeting to be held
PU
04/24Lifestar P L C : Board Meeting to be held
PU
04/04Lifestar P L C : Approval of Annual Financial Report
PU
04/03Lifestar P L C : Board meeting to be held
PU
03/22Lifestar P L C : Major Holding Notification
PU
2022Lifestar P L C : EGM to be held
PU
2022Lifestar P L C : Holding plc appoints new CEO
PU
2022Lifestar P L C : Appointment Senior Officers
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15,5 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net income 2021 0,54 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net cash 2021 9,38 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,7 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 5,36%
Chart LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
LifeStar Holding p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paolo Catalfamo Chairman
Pablo A. Pérez-Fernández Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schembr Head-Legal & Compliance
Joseph C. Schembri Senior Independent Director
Joseph V. del Raso Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.0.00%23
ALLIANZ SE2.34%87 850
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.57%85 755
CHUBB LIMITED-13.60%75 902
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-4.73%68 596
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.79%27 474
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer