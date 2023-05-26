LifeStar p l c : Annual General Meeting to be held

Ordinary Resolution - Special Business - Advisory Vote1

5. Remuneration Statement

To approve the Remuneration Statement published as part of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

A copy of the notice, the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022, other documents and information required to be submitted to the AGM in terms of the applicable Rule 12.11 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority, will be made available on the Company's website: https://lifestarholding.com/investor-relations/.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

26 May 2023