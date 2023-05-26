LifeStar p l c : Annual General Meeting to be held
05/26/2023 | 07:41am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Insurance plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
QUOTE
The Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") will be held at The Waterfront Hotel, The Strand, Sliema, on 19 June 2023 at 1000HRS for the purpose of considering the following resolutions:
Ordinary Resolutions - Ordinary Business
Annual Report and Financial Statements
To consider and approve the Company's annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
Election of Directors
To appoint and elect Directors.
Gross Emoluments of Directors
To approve an increase in the aggregate emoluments of directors from €300,000 approved during the latest Annual General Meeting of the Company held on the 24 June 2022 to a maximum annual aggregate emoluments of €390,000 (inclusive of any remuneration payable to those Directors employed with the Company in an executive capacity).
Appointment of Auditors
To re-appoint Grant Thornton as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to agree their remuneration.
LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta
t. +356 2134 2342
info@lifestarinsurnace.com w. lifestarinsurance.com
LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.
Ordinary Resolution - Special Business - Advisory Vote1
5. Remuneration Statement
To approve the Remuneration Statement published as part of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
A copy of the notice, the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022, other documents and information required to be submitted to the AGM in terms of the applicable Rule 12.11 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority, will be made available on the Company's website: https://lifestarholding.com/investor-relations/.
UNQUOTE
By order of the Board.
26 May 2023
An advisory vote means a non-binding vote which makes heard the general opinion of shareholders in relation to the issue at hand.
