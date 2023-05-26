LifeStar p l c : Annual General Meeting to be held

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

The Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") will be held at The Waterfront Hotel, The Strand, Sliema, on 19 June 2023 at 1530HRS for the purpose of considering the following resolutions:

Ordinary Resolutions - Ordinary Business