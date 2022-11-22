LifeStar p l c : Appointment Senior Officer

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Insurance plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

APPOINTMENT OF AN ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board of Directors of the Company has designated Amanda Mifsud, of Mallow, Triq Francesca Schembri, Zebbug as Acting Chief Financial Officer, pending appointment and regulatory approval of a Chief Financial Officer.

She will assume this role upon Roberto Apap Bologna vacating the position of Chief Financial Officer and taking up the new role of Chief Executive Officer of the parent company LifeStar Holding plc, with effect from 01 December 2022. Ms. Mifsud will act in this capacity as subject to regulatory approval.

Ms. Mifsud has been a financial controller of the LifeStar group and its regulated subsidiaries, with a primary focus on the life business since February 2019. Prior to joining the LifeStar group, Ms. Mifsud worked for twelve years as client account manager with a global corporation focused on risk, strategy and human capital.

There are no matters concerning Ms. Mifsud's appointment that require disclosure under the Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 and 5.20.9.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

22 November 2022