Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. LifeStar Holding p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSR   MT0000170101

LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.

(LSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
0.9000 EUR   +350.00%
11/15Lifestar P L C : Extraordinary General Meeting to be held
PU
10/21Lifestar P L C : Major Holdings Notification
PU
09/22Lifestar P L C : A fascinating tête-à-tête with Prof Paolo Catalfamo
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeStar p l c : Appointment Senior Officers

11/22/2022 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER LIFESTAR HOLDING PLC

The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to announce that it has appointed Roberto Apap Bologna, of 10, Triq ix- Xaghra tal-Knisja, Malta MGR1424 as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Apap Bologna will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 01 December 2022.

The Group's regulated subsidiaries will continue to be led by Cristina Casingena, Chief Executive Officer - LifeStar Insurance plc; Adriana Zarb Adami, Managing Director - LifeStar Health Limited; and Konrad Camilleri, Managing Director - GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited.

As Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Apap Bologna will be responsible to drive the Company's diversification strategy including potential acquisitions and revenue generation initiatives, to enable the Company to perform a treasury function on behalf of the group and to provide oversight and coordination of the group shared support services such as Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology and Marketing. He will also be responsible to identify any potential synergies between the various group entities and to ensure alignment with group corporate priorities and strengthen governance structures.

Mr. Apap Bologna joined the Company as Group Chief Financial Officer in October 2020. Mr. Apap Bologna holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. He has a wealth of industry experience in the financial sector, having previously occupied senior roles within the finance department of another local public company that provides long term and general business insurance, as well as within the finance department of the Malta subsidiary of a leading international bank and financial services company.

There are no matters concerning Mr. Apap Bologna's appointment that require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 and 5.20.9.

APPOINTMENT OF AN ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board has designated Amanda Mifsud, of Mallow, Triq Francesca Schembri, Zebbug, as Acting Chief Financial Officer pending appointment and regulatory approval of a Chief Financial Officer. She will assume this role upon Mr. Apap Bologna taking up the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 01 December 2022. She will act in this capacity across the group companies, including the group's regulated subsidiaries, subject to regulatory approval.

LifeStar Holding plc (C19526) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta

t. +356 2134 2342

  1. info@lifestarholding.com w. lifestarholding.com

LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.

LifeStar Health Ltd (C6393) acts as an insurance agent for Bupa Global DAC under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap 487 and is regulated by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Financial Management (C30053) is licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA.

Ms. Mifsud has been a financial controller with the Company and its regulated subsidiaries, with a primary focus on the life business since February 2019. Prior to joining the group, Ms. Mifsud worked for twelve years as client account manager with a global corporation focused on risk, strategy and human capital.

There are no matters concerning Ms. Mifsud's appointment that require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 and 5.20.9.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

22 November 2022

LifeStar Holding plc (C19526) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta

t. +356 2134 2342

  1. info@lifestarholding.com w. lifestarholding.com

LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.

LifeStar Health Ltd (C6393) acts as an insurance agent for Bupa Global DAC under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap 487 and is regulated by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Financial Management (C30053) is licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA.

Disclaimer

LifeStar Holding plc published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 17:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.
11/15Lifestar P L C : Extraordinary General Meeting to be held
PU
10/21Lifestar P L C : Major Holdings Notification
PU
09/22Lifestar P L C : A fascinating tête-à-tête with Prof Paolo Catalfamo
PU
08/29Lifestar P L C : Approval of Half Yearly Report 2022
PU
08/29Lifestar P L C : Approval of Half Yearly Report 2022
PU
08/29LifeStar Holding p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/24Lifestar P L C : Board meeting to be held
PU
04/29Lifestar P L C : Approval of Annual Financial Report
PU
04/29Lifestar P L C : Approval of Consolidated Annual Financial Report
PU
04/26Lifestar P L C : Board meeting to be held
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15,5 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net income 2021 0,54 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
Net cash 2021 9,38 M 9,61 M 9,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 5,36%
Chart LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
LifeStar Holding p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paolo Catalfamo Chairman
Pablo A. Pérez-Fernández Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schembr Head-Legal & Compliance
Joseph C. Schembri Senior Independent Director
Joseph V. del Raso Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.-10.00%28
CHUBB LIMITED8.83%87 318
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.00%84 257
ALLIANZ SE-2.00%84 043
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD11.24%68 924
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-0.29%31 901