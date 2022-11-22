LifeStar p l c : Appointment Senior Officers

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER LIFESTAR HOLDING PLC

The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to announce that it has appointed Roberto Apap Bologna, of 10, Triq ix- Xaghra tal-Knisja, Malta MGR1424 as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Apap Bologna will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 01 December 2022.

The Group's regulated subsidiaries will continue to be led by Cristina Casingena, Chief Executive Officer - LifeStar Insurance plc; Adriana Zarb Adami, Managing Director - LifeStar Health Limited; and Konrad Camilleri, Managing Director - GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited.

As Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Apap Bologna will be responsible to drive the Company's diversification strategy including potential acquisitions and revenue generation initiatives, to enable the Company to perform a treasury function on behalf of the group and to provide oversight and coordination of the group shared support services such as Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology and Marketing. He will also be responsible to identify any potential synergies between the various group entities and to ensure alignment with group corporate priorities and strengthen governance structures.

Mr. Apap Bologna joined the Company as Group Chief Financial Officer in October 2020. Mr. Apap Bologna holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. He has a wealth of industry experience in the financial sector, having previously occupied senior roles within the finance department of another local public company that provides long term and general business insurance, as well as within the finance department of the Malta subsidiary of a leading international bank and financial services company.

There are no matters concerning Mr. Apap Bologna's appointment that require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 and 5.20.9.

APPOINTMENT OF AN ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board has designated Amanda Mifsud, of Mallow, Triq Francesca Schembri, Zebbug, as Acting Chief Financial Officer pending appointment and regulatory approval of a Chief Financial Officer. She will assume this role upon Mr. Apap Bologna taking up the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 01 December 2022. She will act in this capacity across the group companies, including the group's regulated subsidiaries, subject to regulatory approval.