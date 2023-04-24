Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. LifeStar Holding p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSR   MT0000170101

LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.

(LSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
0.3000 EUR   +48.51%
09:37aLifestar P L C : Board Meeting to be held
PU
04/04Lifestar P L C : Approval of Annual Financial Report
PU
04/03Lifestar P L C : Board meeting to be held
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeStar p l c : Board Meeting to be held

04/24/2023 | 09:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Quote

The Company hereby announces that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 27 April 2023, to consider, and if thought appropriate, approve the annual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

Unquote

By Order of the Board.

24 April 2023

LifeStar Holding plc (C19526) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta

t. +356 2134 2342

  1. info@lifestarholding.com w. lifestarholding.com

LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.

LifeStar Health Ltd (C6393) acts as an insurance agent for Bupa Global DAC under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap 487 and is regulated by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited (C30053) is licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA.

Disclaimer

LifeStar Holding plc published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 13:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.
09:37aLifestar P L C : Board Meeting to be held
PU
04/04Lifestar P L C : Approval of Annual Financial Report
PU
04/03Lifestar P L C : Board meeting to be held
PU
03/22Lifestar P L C : Major Holding Notification
PU
2022Lifestar P L C : EGM to be held
PU
2022Lifestar P L C : Holding plc appoints new CEO
PU
2022Lifestar P L C : Appointment Senior Officer
PU
2022Lifestar P L C : Appointment Senior Officers
PU
2022Lifestar P L C : Extraordinary General Meeting to be held
PU
2022Lifestar P L C : Major Holdings Notification
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15,5 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net income 2021 0,54 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net cash 2021 9,38 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,23 M 7,94 M 7,94 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 5,36%
Chart LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
LifeStar Holding p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paolo Catalfamo Chairman
Pablo A. Pérez-Fernández Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schembr Head-Legal & Compliance
Joseph C. Schembri Senior Independent Director
Joseph V. del Raso Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.-66.67%8
ALLIANZ SE10.78%98 116
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES8.76%89 035
CHUBB LIMITED-8.80%83 322
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.55%71 218
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-14.86%25 582
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer