LifeStar p l c : Board meeting to be held

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Insurance plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
The Company hereby announces that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet tomorrow, 04 April 2023, to consider, and if thought appropriate, approve the annual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.
03 April 2023
