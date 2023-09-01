COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

The Company hereby announces that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet later today, 30 August 2023, to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

30 August 2023