LifeStar p l c : Breaking the gender bias at the workplace

The exhibition, which will be displayed at the lobby of LifeStar's offices in Ta' Xbiex, depicts strong iconic women painted by artist Moira Gauci Maistre, who started off painting portraits out of passion.

Gauci Maistre said her art collection represented portraits of classic and contemporary women who were admired for their distinctive qualities, as well as some of the world's most prominent and influential women of all time.

"With their charismatic persona and influential identity, these women are the epitome of change towards female empowerment and to which I owe my inspiration," she said.

The company will continue building on its 2022 message 'We Care' and will be profiling all LifeStar women by celebrating their contribution to the business through a series of short online videos, that will be aired on YouTube and social media platforms throughout the month of March.

The exhibition is open to the public until March 31 during working hours.