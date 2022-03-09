Log in
    LSR   MT0000170101

LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.

(LSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  03-06
0.99 EUR   -1.00%
LifeStar p l c : Breaking the gender bias at the workplace

03/09/2022 | 09:42am EST
The exhibition, which will be displayed at the lobby of LifeStar's offices in Ta' Xbiex, depicts strong iconic women painted by artist Moira Gauci Maistre, who started off painting portraits out of passion.

Gauci Maistre said her art collection represented portraits of classic and contemporary women who were admired for their distinctive qualities, as well as some of the world's most prominent and influential women of all time.

"With their charismatic persona and influential identity, these women are the epitome of change towards female empowerment and to which I owe my inspiration," she said.

The company will continue building on its 2022 message 'We Care' and will be profiling all LifeStar women by celebrating their contribution to the business through a series of short online videos, that will be aired on YouTube and social media platforms throughout the month of March.

The exhibition is open to the public until March 31 during working hours.

Disclaimer

LifeStar Holding plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 18,3 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net income 2020 -0,81 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net cash 2020 4,69 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,7 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 26,2%
Managers and Directors
Ezekiel Saliba Group Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Catalfamo Chairman
George Emanuel Onete Chief Technology Officer
Pablo A. Pérez-Fernández Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schembr Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.-1.00%32
CHUBB LIMITED2.25%84 244
ALLIANZ SE-9.49%83 546
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-12.66%74 374
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.67%62 778
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-11.92%29 833