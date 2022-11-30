LifeStar p l c : EGM to be held

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
As previously announced, the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company shall be held remotely on Monday, 05 December 2022 at 1330 HRS, in accordance with the relative provisions of the Companies Act (Public Companies - Annual General Meetings) Regulations, 2020 (Legal Notice 288 of 2020).
The Company hereby wishes to inform shareholders wishing to join the real-time live streaming of the EGM that they may do so by following the steps indicated in the instruction manual available on the Company's website at https://lifestarholding.com/investor- relations/. This manual is found under the heading 'General Meetings', entitled 'EGM 2022 Live-Stream Instructions'.
By order of the Board.
30 November 2022
LifeStar Holding plc (C19526) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta
t. +356 2134 2342
info@lifestarholding.com w. lifestarholding.com
LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.
LifeStar Health Ltd (C6393) acts as an insurance agent for Bupa Global DAC under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap 487 and is regulated by the MFSA.
GlobalCapital Financial Management (C30053) is licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA.
