LifeStar p l c : EGM to be held

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

As previously announced, the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company shall be held remotely on Monday, 05 December 2022 at 1330 HRS, in accordance with the relative provisions of the Companies Act (Public Companies - Annual General Meetings) Regulations, 2020 (Legal Notice 288 of 2020).

The Company hereby wishes to inform shareholders wishing to join the real-time live streaming of the EGM that they may do so by following the steps indicated in the instruction manual available on the Company's website at https://lifestarholding.com/investor- relations/. This manual is found under the heading 'General Meetings', entitled 'EGM 2022 Live-Stream Instructions'.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

30 November 2022