    LSR   MT0000170101

LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.

(LSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
0.9000 EUR   +350.00%
09:23aLifestar P L C : EGM to be held
PU
11/25Lifestar P L C : Holding plc appoints new CEO
PU
11/22Lifestar P L C : Appointment Senior Officer
PU
LifeStar p l c : EGM to be held

11/30/2022 | 09:23am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

As previously announced, the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company shall be held remotely on Monday, 05 December 2022 at 1330 HRS, in accordance with the relative provisions of the Companies Act (Public Companies - Annual General Meetings) Regulations, 2020 (Legal Notice 288 of 2020).

The Company hereby wishes to inform shareholders wishing to join the real-time live streaming of the EGM that they may do so by following the steps indicated in the instruction manual available on the Company's website at https://lifestarholding.com/investor- relations/. This manual is found under the heading 'General Meetings', entitled 'EGM 2022 Live-Stream Instructions'.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

30 November 2022

LifeStar Holding plc (C19526) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta

t. +356 2134 2342

  1. info@lifestarholding.com w. lifestarholding.com

LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.

LifeStar Health Ltd (C6393) acts as an insurance agent for Bupa Global DAC under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap 487 and is regulated by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Financial Management (C30053) is licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA.

Disclaimer

LifeStar Holding plc published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 14:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 15,5 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net income 2021 0,54 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
Net cash 2021 9,38 M 9,70 M 9,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 5,36%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paolo Catalfamo Chairman
Pablo A. Pérez-Fernández Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schembr Head-Legal & Compliance
Joseph C. Schembri Senior Independent Director
Joseph V. del Raso Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
