LifeStar p l c : Board meeting to be held

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.
The Company hereby announces that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday 22 April 2021 to consider, and if thought appropriate, approve the annual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.
20 April 2021
