Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. LifeStar Holding p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSR   MT0000170101

LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.

(LSR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeStar p l c : Board meeting to be held

04/20/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

The Company hereby announces that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday 22 April 2021 to consider, and if thought appropriate, approve the annual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Unquote

By Order of the Board.

20 April 2021

LifeStar Holding plc (C19526) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta

t. +356 2134 2342

  1. info@lifestarholding.com w. lifestarholding.com

LifeStar Insurance Ltd (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.

LifeStar Health Ltd (C6393) acts as an insurance agent for Bupa Global DAC under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap 487 and is regulated by the MFSA. GlobalCapital Financial Management (C30053) is licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA.

Disclaimer

LifeStar Holding plc published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 18:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.
02:26pLIFESTAR P L C  : Board meeting to be held
PU
01/27GLOBALCAPITAL P L C  : CEO Magazine – Interview with Chairman Paolo Catalf..
PU
2020GLOBALCAPITAL P L C  : LifeStar – set to be disruptive force in insurance ..
PU
2020GLOBALCAPITAL P L C  : AGM 2020 Held and information to market (12.10.2020)
PU
2020GLOBALCAPITAL P L C  : AGM 2020 - Annual Report 2019 (07.09.2020)
PU
2020GLOBALCAPITAL P L C  : AGM Report 2020 & Voting results (08.10.2020)
PU
2020GLOBALCAPITAL P L C  : Annual General Meeting - Election of Directors
PU
2020GLOBALCAPITAL P L C  : Company Announcement_CFO
PU
2020GLOBALCAPITAL P L C  : AGM Agenda 2020
PU
2020GLOBALCAPITAL P L C  : Company Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 19,2 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net income 2019 1,16 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
Net cash 2019 5,07 M 6,10 M 6,10 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,26x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
LifeStar Holding p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ezekiel Saliba Group Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Catalfamo Chairman
George Emanuel Onete Chief Technology Officer
Pablo A. Pérez-Fernández Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schembr Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.20.00%22
ALLIANZ SE9.17%108 600
CHUBB LIMITED5.06%72 786
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.8.92%64 781
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.41%62 050
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.24%23 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ