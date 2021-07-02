Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. LifeStar Holding p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
LIFESTAR HOLDING P.L.C.

LifeStar p l c : Information to the Market - Notification of Major Holdings

07/02/2021 | 06:37pm BST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

Notification of Major Holdings

The Company announces that on the 01 July 2021, it received a notification of major holdings from Paolo Catalfamo (holder of Malta Identity Card number 153952A). The notification was made in relation to acquisitions and disposals of voting rights in the Company, in accordance with the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Further to the exchange by the Company's shareholders of 5,897,951 ordinary shares in the Company for ordinary shares in LifeStar Insurance plc ("LSI") [as previously announced on the 03 June 2021 and 22 June 2021], as of 09 June 2021 (the "Exchange Date"), the Company now holds 19.7% of its own issued share capital.

Before the the Exchange Date, Prof Catalfamo held a 78.1% indirect interest in the Company. As of the Exchange Date, Professor Catalfamo holds an indirect interest - through his shareholding in the Company's majority shareholder Investar plc (C 65310) [which holds 52.6% of the issued share capital of the Company], indirectly through Investar plc's nominee account with GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited (C 30053) [which holds 25.5% of the issued share capital of the Company] and indirectly through the own shares held by the Company [which holds 19.7% of the issued share capital of the Company] - over a total of 28,039,344 shares within the Company, which represent 93.5% of the shares of the Company.

Unquote

By Order of the Board.

02 July 2021

LifeStar Holding plc (C19526) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta

t. +356 2134 2342

  1. info@lifestarholding.com w. lifestarholding.com

LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.

LifeStar Health Ltd (C6393) acts as an insurance agent for Bupa Global DAC under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap 487 and is regulated by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Financial Management (C30053) is licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA.

Disclaimer

LifeStar Holding plc published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 17:36:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
