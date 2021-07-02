LifeStar p l c : Information to the Market - Notification of Major Holdings

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

Notification of Major Holdings

The Company announces that on the 01 July 2021, it received a notification of major holdings from Paolo Catalfamo (holder of Malta Identity Card number 153952A). The notification was made in relation to acquisitions and disposals of voting rights in the Company, in accordance with the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Further to the exchange by the Company's shareholders of 5,897,951 ordinary shares in the Company for ordinary shares in LifeStar Insurance plc ("LSI") [as previously announced on the 03 June 2021 and 22 June 2021], as of 09 June 2021 (the "Exchange Date"), the Company now holds 19.7% of its own issued share capital.

Before the the Exchange Date, Prof Catalfamo held a 78.1% indirect interest in the Company. As of the Exchange Date, Professor Catalfamo holds an indirect interest - through his shareholding in the Company's majority shareholder Investar plc (C 65310) [which holds 52.6% of the issued share capital of the Company], indirectly through Investar plc's nominee account with GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited (C 30053) [which holds 25.5% of the issued share capital of the Company] and indirectly through the own shares held by the Company [which holds 19.7% of the issued share capital of the Company] - over a total of 28,039,344 shares within the Company, which represent 93.5% of the shares of the Company.

Unquote

By Order of the Board.

02 July 2021