COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
QUOTE
Board Meeting to consider Annual Financial Report 2023 - Adjournment
The Board of Directors of the Company announces the adjournment of today's meeting convened to consider and if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 to tomorrow 09 July 2024.
UNQUOTE
By order of the Board.
08 July 2024
