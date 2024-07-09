COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Insurance plc (the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of the Company met on the 8 July 2024 and approved the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 ("AFR 2023"). The Board resolved that these be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors has also authorised the publication of the AFR 2023, which will be available for viewing on the Company's website under the Investor Relations section (https://lifestarinsurance.com/investor-relations/).

Attached to this Company Announcement is the Directors' Declaration on ESEF AFR 2023.

The ESEF AFR 2023 and Directors' Declaration on ESEF AFR 2023 can be viewed on the Malta Stock Exchange website (the official appointed mechanism) at https://borzamalta.com.mt.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

09 July 2024