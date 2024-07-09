COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Insurance plc (the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
The Board of Directors of the Company met on the 8 July 2024 and approved the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 ("AFR 2023"). The Board resolved that these be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
The Board of Directors has also authorised the publication of the AFR 2023, which will be available for viewing on the Company's website under the Investor Relations section (https://lifestarinsurance.com/investor-relations/).
Attached to this Company Announcement is the Directors' Declaration on ESEF AFR 2023.
The ESEF AFR 2023 and Directors' Declaration on ESEF AFR 2023 can be viewed on the Malta Stock Exchange website (the official appointed mechanism) at https://borzamalta.com.mt.
By order of the Board.
09 July 2024
LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta
t. +356 2134 2342
- info@lifestarinsurnace.com w. lifestarinsurance.com
LifeStar Insurance plc (C29086) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 and is regulated by the MFSA.
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION
ON ESEF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORTS
08th July 2024
We, Paolo Catalfamo and Joseph C. Schembri, in our capacity as Directors of LifeStar Insurance p.l.c. - C29086, hereby certify:
- That the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31st December 2023 has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and is hereby being made available to the public.
- That the Annual Financial Report has been prepared in terms of the applicable rules and regulations, including the Commission Delegated Regulation on the European Single
Electronic Format ("ESEF")1 and the Capital Markets Rules2.
- That the Audit Report on the ESEF Annual Financial Report is an exact copy of the original signed by the auditor and that no alterations have been made to the audited elements of the Annual Financial Report including the annual financial statements.
- That the Annual Financial Report shall serve as the official document for the purposes of the Capital Markets Rules and, where the issuer is registered in Malta, the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta).
Paolo Catalfamo
Joseph C. Schembri
Chairman
Director
- Commission Delegated Regulation 2019/815 on the European Single Electronic Format, as may be further amended from time to time.
- Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA)
