The following is a Company Announcement issued by LifeStar Holding plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
Board Meeting to consider Annual Financial Report 2023
The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it is scheduled to meet on the 8th July 2024, to consider and if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
AGM Date
The Company plans to hold its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") on Wednesday, 31 July 2024.
Placing of Items / Resolutions on the Agenda of the AGM
A shareholder or shareholders holding not less than five percent (5%) of the nominal value of the voting issued share capital of the Company may:
- Request the Company to include items on the agenda of the AGM, provided that each item is accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the AGM; and
- Table draft resolutions for items included in the agenda of the AGM.
The request to put items on the agenda of the general meeting or the draft resolution referred to above shall be submitted to the Company in hard copy form (at the registered office of the Company - addressed to the Company Secretary) or in electronic form (companysecretary@lifestarinsurance.com) at least forty-six (46) days before the 31 July 2024. The Company is extending the period by when it may receive such request to this Friday 5 July 2024. Any request shall be authenticated by the person or persons making it. The Company will not entertain any requests by shareholders received after the 5 July 2024.
LifeStar Holding plc (C19526) Testaferrata Street, Ta'Xbiex, XBX 1403 Malta
t. +356 2134 2342
- info@lifestarholding.com w. lifestarholding.com
Record Date & Nomination of Directors
Accordingly, the 01 July 2024 will be the Record Date on which all Members then on the Register of Members shall be entitled to receive notice of, participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting, and appoint directors or vote in the election of directors pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company. The Company shall be accepting nominations in writing of candidates for the election of directors to take place at the Annual General Meeting with immediate effect. All such nominations shall on pain of nullity be submitted in the prescribed form which may be collected from the Company's registered office at LifeStar Holding plc, Testaferrata Street, Ta` Xbiex XB1403, Malta.
All Nominations must reach the Company Secretary at the registered office by not later than 1700hrs Wednesday 17 July 2024.
Further information and details related to the AGM will be announced at a later date.
By order of the Board.
02 July 2024
